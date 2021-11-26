Actor Greg McHugh on the joy of a live audience





Actor Greg McHugh, best known for Gary: Tank Commander, can’t wait to return to a live audience playing the “adorable big idiot” Aladdin in the highly anticipated SEC panto Glasgow this year, finds Lorraine Wilson.

Even in its simplest and most traditional state, pantomime has a tradition of playing with theatrical conventions.

So it’s no surprise that this most flexible entertainment brings us this Christmas the spectacle of one of Scotland’s most famous actor / writer playing his most beloved character, who in turn plays Aladdin. Even actor Greg McHugh, who lives in this popular character, better known as Gary: Tank Commander, admits he borders on the existential. “It’s something that was touched on in the script,” says Greg. “Everyone keeps calling Gary ‘Aladdin’, which is obviously very annoying for him. It hurts his ego that no one knows who he is. This Aladdin will be played at SEC in Glasgow from December 11-29, with Gary joined by Leah MacRae of River City, who he has worked with several times before, and Sanjeev Kohli in his first round as the pantomime villain, stepping in to take the role when Gavin Mitchell had to step down due to a long Covid. “Alan McHugh’s script is brilliant, but he’s always open to me changing a turn of phrase or adjusting something slightly because it suits Gary better. He knows no one understands Gary like I do. Imagine that, eh? he’s laughing. Greg adds that he was dumped for Gavin. “I have worked with him before but never in panto. He has a special talent for it, so it would have been great to see him work. “I also worked with Sanjeev and I’m sure he will bring something different to the panto villain and he really has chops on stage, having done Still Game at Hydro. “At the end of the day he’s funny and that’s what we need in panto – we’re not doing Shakespeare here!” The fact that Gary, the young corporal obsessed with cheese pasta, has endured since his first appearance in Gary’s War, a Channel 4 comedy short in 2008, is just as much of a surprise to its creator. “I try not to question it too much,” says Greg, “but I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t slightly surprised. It’s a real compliment that people always want to see it. After the third and final series of the BBC sitcom ended in 2012, Gary appeared in one-off appearances, a special election in 2016, and also that year a live show on Hydro in Glasgow. Considering Gary’s enduring popularity, Greg adds, “I think it’s important that he’s an East Coast guy and that there aren’t too many characters from that part of the country. “I love playing with him – the big idiot. Gary is adorable – he has that simplistic confidence that means he’s a confident jerk. In terms of leading a panto, the more mistakes he makes, the better. est. I’ll be intrigued to see what Sanjeev does with his villainous side and how it works with Gary. I’m sure once we’re all in the rehearsal room together, the natural extras we find in the script will come out. . The SEC panto is one of the most spectacular but the size of the hall and the capacity of 3000 people allow the auditorium to take the special effects. “Basically, panto has to have the characters and the interaction to connect with the most multigenerational audience,” says Greg.

