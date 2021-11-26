Elbow’s album would have sounded different without a pandemic frame | Entertainment

Entertainment
Elbow's album would have sounded different without a pandemic frame
Elbow couldn’t have made his new album without the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Grounds for Divorce” hitmakers felt bewildered, nostalgic, and distant from the people they loved during the lockdown, so they poured their emotions into the ninth album “Flying Dream 1” and frontman Guy Garvey believes the LP “Sweet and filled with love” would have looked a lot different if they had continued as usual for the past two years.
He said: “Our songs lend themselves to the drama of life because they are written about the drama of life.
And the pandemic has included a lot of drama. It’s a sweet record full of love. The softer side of what we do has always been our favorite thing. This is something that can only happen at this time.
“If we had been out on tour instead of being confined to the house, I’m sure it would have been a heavy, angry rock record like the one before.
The 47-year-old singer spent the period in London with his wife Rachael Stirling and their four-year-old son Jack while fellow students Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner were in Manchester and although they were in constant contact they never delved too deeply into how they all felt about the pandemic, but Guy thinks their emotions show on the album.
He told The Sun newspaper: It’s the longest we’ve ever been apart. And because we all had different schedules, the guys were homeschooling their kids in Manchester while I was in London with Rachael and Jack, we could never determine a time when we were all there.
“So we texted the four of us still on the phone, never really getting into the individual details.
The only indication I had of the condition of my best friends was the sound of the music. When Pete submitted the music for “Calm And Happy,” it sounds like how scary and worried he felt.
