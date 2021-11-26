Entertainment
On SRK, Bollywood’s love for Urdu and what it means to be a “Deewana” in New India
A few weeks ago, we saw two side scripts unfold in the predictable narrative that is today’s new India, the targeting of Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a drug case, as well as the upheaval surrounding Fab Indias Diwali advertisement Jashna e Riwaaz, for his use of the Urdu language in the performance of the festival.
They say two parallel lines never meet, but I see a confluence of two parallel scripts; a confluence of waters whose currents and tides are too strong to be reversed: here, the syncretic literary past of contemporary India symbolically represented Khan.
In Khan, I see the embodiment of not only popular culture of India, but also its literary culture in his description of the deewana or lover who is related to Urdu language.
One of the aspects of Urdu language and literature is its poetry, sher o shayari and urdu ghazal. Not to mention the scores of Bollywood songs in Urdu, drawing on the Urdu literary tradition with the writings of Sahir Ludhianvi, Gulzar and Javed Akhtar. Urdu flows through the very veins of mehfil it’s Bollywood and Hindi cinema.
Consider the figure of the deewana, the mad and passionate lover two salient features of the lover in the ghazal world that was embodied by Khan in his films. There is even the popular song, ‘Ye Dil Deewana / Deewana Hai Ye Dil Mujhko Bhi Kar Dala Deewana’ from the movie By.
The number of deewana is at the heart of the ghazal and we can say that the heart is the heart and the very object of the ghazal. This is the land of deewanas speeches and prosecutions. It is very desert-like terrain that Khan crosses in a sports car in Yeh Dil Deewana. Khan is the “king of romance” for the sole reason that he is a professional lover or deewana.
But as seen in the ghazal, this pursuit depends on the absence of the Beloved; it is always unrequited love the very existence of the poetic form of ghazal depend on furqat or the separation from the elusive and intangible Beloved:
Teri furqat ki sadmein kam na honge (the wounds of this separation will never heal)
This makes the deewana a lonely and lonely figure. In a number of movie songs we see Khan, the film’s hero-lover, desperate and lonely. Take him alone on the streets of New York, for example in Kal Ho Na Ho, dwelling in the bitter sweetness of the secret that is his love and the fleeting nature of life.
Yet it is love itself that is both dart and Case, painful and self-sustaining. Chaiya Chaiya has the emblematic lines: Jin ke sar ho ishq ki chaaon / paaon ke niche jannat hogi(Those in the shadow of love walk on heavenly soil) ”. This song, as many movie admirers have observed, comes from a literary past as its main guideline. chaiya chaiya is an adaptation of the mystical poet and sufi saint Baba Bulleh shahs Tere ishq nachaya thatha thaiya.
Bulleh Shah sings these words with ecstatic elation for his the bridge Shah Inayat Qadiri. This song also evokes the beloved: Jiski zubaan urdu ki tarah kabhi daal kabhi paat mein hawa pe dhundu uske nishaan(The one who has Urdu on his tongue Whether it’s a branch or a leaf or the air I breathe / I look for it everywhere) ‘.
The love that Khan embodies in his films also has that all-embracing, open and inviting Sufi element, represented by the iconic visual of his outstretched open arms.
The idea of this kind of love, with Urdu on the tongue and an open heart, is subversive in India today. That the Khans family was a target of the authorities is therefore symbolic: because his character represents everything that is forbidden in a Hindutva India, the freedom, the inclusiveness, the love, the daring and the fearlessness of a deewana.
Even if a deewana is quite simply the one who loves and follows the heart, it is in this however that they are rebellious. In doing so, they break established rules and the contours of society. Moral questions also creep into it. It is not for nothing that deewana is often considered paagal, crazy about society. Khan’s carefree dance in Chaiya Chaiya is the dance of paagal deewana, a mad lover who rebels against their freedom.
In this way the deewana is kind of an outcast. We see this in Kundan Shahs Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, where the character of Sunil, played by Khan is rejected by his family and friends for taking an unconventional path of going very far in pursuit of love: the woman he loves and his passion for music as a vocation.
Majru Sultanpiri writes the lyrics Woh tho hai albela hazaron mein akela (He’s a free spirit, one in a million). The words Sultanpuris echo the ghazal world which also pits the lover against a cruel and indifferent world and time or zamaana.
It’s in these small ways that Bollywood is heavily influenced by a shared literary past: one that includes the rich heritage of Urdu literature. The character of deewana portrayed by Khan is in fact a figure belonging to the literary heritage of the Indian subcontinents.
Love and freedom and therefore dissent and the courage of deewana is therefore not something new for this country. However, these are reprehensible traits in Hindutva society in India today.
The attacks on Khan and Urdu, one of the languages of the subcontinent, are indistinguishable from each other, but highlight the systematic mechanisms of hatred and exclusion currently exposed. Be a deewana outside the film reels, it is dissent in India today.
Ilina Acharya is an artist based in Delhi. She writes, edits, makes music and is currently learning French at the Alliance Française de Delhi.
All in-text translations by author
Featured Image Credit: Pixabay / Editing: LiveWire / Tanya Jha
