Your guide to winter arts and entertainment for New York City 2021

Winter is just around the corner. Although the temperature is cooling off, there are still plenty of arts-related activities to explore in New York City. Here are some art exhibits and attractions you can check out this winter. Suzanne Scott “Boy, It Was Fast”, The Catskills

368 Broadway, Suite 410, Tribeca. December 1 to 31 Opening December 1, Suzanne Scott is bringing her fingerprint portraits to a solo show at the Catskills in Tribeca. The show is titled after the last words of a dear friend and mentor to Scott who died earlier this year. The exhibit will feature all new work focusing on mortality and gratitude for our daily lives, while discussing the importance of human bonds. Tyrell Hampton “Come Home”, SN37

204 Front Street, Seaport. Until January 9, 2022 In her first-ever solo exhibition, Tyrell Hampton presents her photography at SN37, a non-profit gallery that debuted at Seaport this fall. The exhibit will feature a selection of black and white photos of Hampton revelers, which are a nod to the Hamptons’ introduction to city life as a teenager discovering New York City for the first time. Profits from this show will be donated to the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. Sanctuary: The Socrates 2021 Annual Sculpture Park by Socrates

32-01 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City. Until March 6, 2022 Socrates Sculpture Park has been an artists’ paradise since 1986. This winter, 11 projects were selected that best represent a range of diverse communities, traditions and more through sculpture. In the proposals, artists were asked: how can art function as a sanctuary, a place of refuge, rest and meditation without resorting to escape? The selected sculptures are their answers. “Luminous Landscape”, Brooklyn Botanic Garden

990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn. Until January 9, 2022. With the nights getting longer, nothing lights up the dark sky like Lightscape. Hosted by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, this event is one of New York’s biggest light shows. Bundle up and stroll the illuminated outdoor vacation trail with over a million lights spanning almost the entire length of the garden. Christmas lights at the Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx. Until January 9, 2022. Discover the Bronx Zoo lit up with fantastic artwork this winter! This annual event features custom-designed animal lanterns, creating an immersive experience you won’t forget. Don’t forget to take some photos near your favorite animal! Summit One Vanderbilt

45 E 42nd Street. All winter SUMMIT, which opened at One Vanderbilt this fall, is a massive skyscraper that takes visitors to the highest vantage point in Midtown with views of the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building and north of Central Park, and glass ledges that hang over 1,000 feet above Madison Avenue. What better way to discover the city in all its winter splendor? The attraction has also widened its vacation hours to allow for more visiting opportunities. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

42nd Street West and 6th Avenue. Until March 6, 2022. Enjoy a day of winter-themed fun without ever leaving town at Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park. The village offers ice skating, ice-free curling, and cozy igloos, as well as a variety of local shops and vendors to browse just in time for the holiday season. Be sure to warm up with a drink at The Lodge by Prime Video. Union Square Holiday Market

Union Square and 14th Street. Until December 24 After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Union Square holiday market is back and better than ever. Vendors and stores line Union Square with plenty of holiday shopping and winter fun. rockefeller center

Between Fifth Avenue and Avenue des Amériques from 48th to 51st Street. The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a New York City staple in December. Come see the tree and explore the center this winter, and try your hand at skating in the ice rink under the huge tree. It is a great place to make vacation memories this winter.

