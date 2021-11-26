Daisy blooms again: Ottawa-born actor Andrew Moodie stars in revived GCTC play

Postmedia

Content of the article Daisy Co-produced by GCTC with Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Theater

Content of the article Various times, 30 Nov-Dec 17, at GCTC, 1233 Wellington St. W. Tickets: Choose Your Price fares start at $ 15, available on gctc.ca * Andrew Moodie felt an unusual tension in the air as the curtain rose on the Great Canadian Theater Company co-production of Daisy. Opening night, you may remember, was March 12, 2020. The Ottawa-born and Toronto-based actor, along with director Eric Coates and the rest of the cast and crew, were prepped for the Canadian premiere of a play that took Sean nearly a decade Devine from Ottawa to research and write. Set during the 1964 U.S. election campaign, it tells the story of the television commercial that is considered the first modern political attack commercial (more on that in a moment).

Content of the article But instead of the usual celebratory tone of an opening night, there was palpable unease, sparked by news of a new coronavirus spreading like wildfire. Every time someone coughed or sneezed, a wave of anxiety swept through the house. There was a rumor going around in the early evening that we might cancel a week of shows, Moodie recalls. I thought, no, this is ridiculous. Weren’t going to cancel. But then it became clear at the end of the night that we not only weren’t coming back for a week, but we weren’t coming back for a month. So I took my things from the lodge, took them back to my mother’s house, and waited. Then there was the day when it sank: I don’t know when they were coming back. It was a real sinking feeling. I felt horrible for the world. If did not come back, no one would come back. The company is closing.

Content of the article Sure enough, it was the start of a global health crisis that resulted in stay-at-home orders and widespread restrictions on gatherings. For nearly two years, Daisy’s set dusted on the stage of the dark Wellington Street theater. Finally, it will be back next week as the GCTC resumes the race, with previews on November 30 and December 1 and an opening night on December 2. It will run until December 17, with a check for proof of vaccination, remote seats, mask requirements and other COVID protocols in place. Moodie, who plays a fictional White House official, the only black character in the production, is thankful for being called back and promises it will be way better than the show’s original direction, though most cast be the same and Coates is back in the directors chair (and playing a key role).

Content of the article There’s been a lot of growth, Moodie explained in a recent interview after a day of rehearsals. The lines and the character work that we did over a year ago have had time in our subconscious to become deeper and richer. It really is a wonderful feeling. The play’s themes have also gained relevance as political parties on both sides of the border continue to arm publicity to influence public opinion. The Devines script is based on real events, featuring the team at the New York City advertising agency who created a TV commercial for Lyndon Johnson’s presidential campaign. In it, a little girl plucks the petals of a daisy as a threatening voice counts down to an atomic explosion. He only ran once and LBJ won by a landslide.

Content of the article This piece argues that advertising in political campaigns should be used to tell the truth, Moodie says. If the truth you are telling about your opponent is unfavorable, that is not your problem. It’s the truth. But if you lie, as a certain former president used to do, and people start to believe you, it is a slippery slope towards dictatorship and it can have deadly consequences. It had deadly consequences. In a year that also saw a social toll on racism following the police murder of George Floyd, Moodie, who is 54, has found himself busier than ever, despite being forced to leave the scene. He has participated in several films and television projects, taught and wrote extensively, including a screenplay for his first feature film.

Content of the article The film’s script is based on her play, Toronto The Good, which was nominated for a 2009 Dora Award as Best New Play. Written long before Floyd’s murder, it is about a white Toronto cop who shoots a black person and the black defense attorney who has to defend the cop. It is inspired by real events, but it is not the events of the last year, although it certainly deals with issues related to race, law enforcement and Canadian society. We love to point fingers at America, but it reminds us that we have our own issues, he says. Growing up in Ottawa, Moodie had encounters with the police that left him in fear for his life. Once, as a teenager, a white policewoman followed him as he cycled home to the family residence in Westboro. In the aisle, the officer asked to see his ID card.

Content of the article I said, it’s inside and I turned to go get it, and she put her hand on her gun and said, stop there. I realized that if I had taken one more step, she would have shot me. She didn’t believe I lived there. Another time, he and a girlfriend, who was white, were hanging out in the middle of Confederation Park when two police officers crossed the grass to confront them. They said someone stole a television set and wanted to know where it had been for the past five minutes. My girlfriend just got started, he remembers. She said, you just do that because he’s black. Do you see a television set on him? He is wearing shorts and a T-shirt. She stood up for me and still to this day I really appreciate her. As for the hope that last year’s record will translate into increased representation in film, television and theater, Moodie says he’s had some great opportunities but it will take time. He highlights the impact of the #MeToo movement four years later, things have started to change. I’ve been acting for over 30 years, he says, and in 30 years I’ve been directed by seven female directors. Five of them have been in the past two years. After the #MeToo movement, the film industry realized that women can achieve. The same is happening now with people of color. I have been offered great opportunities, but I feel horrible that it took the murder of a man to get these opportunities. [email protected]

