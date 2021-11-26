DESTINY EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov. 27

Please send your events, meetings, etc. to [email protected] at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin Town Hall

All city meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To view the meeting virtually, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view / stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Local Planning Agency, 5.30 p.m. December 2

City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Board hearing, 5:30 p.m., December 8

CRA-AC port, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Public Works / Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. on December 14

Downtown CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Dec.15

City Council, 6:20 p.m. Dec.

Christmas holidays, closed on December 24

Harbor and Waterways Council, 5 p.m. December 27

Holiday Shop, Sip N ‘Stroll

J. Leon Gallery, 13370 US Hwy. 98 at Miramar Beach, will host its vacation boutique, Sip N ‘Stroll from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 3. The event will feature J. Leon Gallery + Studio, McCaskill & Company and Mollega Eye Care & Optique. Shop for local specialties, sip on festive drinks, snacks, and enjoy a shopping experience with a few surprises along the way.

Rosemary Beach Vacation Home Tour

The third annual Rosemary Beach Vacation Home Tour will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4 with a self-guided tour of four homes, decorated in their finery. Tickets cost $ 25 per person and include a free cup of joy. Advance tickets required at www.rbhometour.com. Profits will be donated to the Rosemary Beach Foundation and its charitable partner, Shelter House of NW Florida.

Survive the holidays

Two different 2 hour grief and divorce seminars will be offered at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive. GriefShare The Surviving the Holidays seminars will take place at 1 p.m. on December 8. Divorce Care Surviving the Holidays seminars will take place at 6:30 p.m. on November 18 or December 9. Childcare services will be available. For more information, send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]

Change tournament

Play the night away with friends and family in a Switch Tournament and Game Night on December 10 at 5 p.m. in the Destin Library. Space is limited, so register at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com.

Every Christmas story ever told

Your favorite holiday classics return at 11 a.m., December 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a billion props and costumes, send everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer / actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a holiday favorites performance with the Sinfonia Orchestra on December 10 at Destin Village Church. Tickets range from $ 29.50 to $ 55 per person on SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

ECTC Productions

Professional ECTCs 2021-2022 Professional production Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play airs Sunday December 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday December 16 at 10 a.m. Educational Matinee. All professional productions are from Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday mornings at 2:30 p.m. in the ECTC space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

January 21-23, February 10-13, March 3-6: Cabaret scene The Marvelous Wonderettes: Musical review

January 28-Feb. 6: Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage

Baytowne on ice

Get into the winter spirit at Baytowne on Ice in the village of Baytowne Wharf until February 6. Hours vary daily.

Classic Connections Concerts

Silver Sands Premium Outlets Classical Connections’ first concert at Sinfonia Gulf Coasts, January 8, 2022, defies convention and borders with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This show will take place at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $ 29.50 to $ 55 per person on SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

The second series of Classic Connections from Silver Sands Premium Outlets will be

will be on March 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and feature Sinfonias

Assistant conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinskys The Soldier’s Tale, with theatrical narration and WA Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A major. Tickets range from $ 29.50 to $ 45 per person on SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia concert

On April 30, 2022, the main season will end with a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the big screen with the original Raiders of the Lost Ark featuring John Williams’ epic score performed live by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets cost $ 29.50 to $ 55 per person on SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or at 460-8800.

Family history center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 339 Lake Drive in Fort Walton Beach, is now open. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 850-244-3338 to make an appointment.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities take place at the Destin Community Center, unless otherwise specified. Call 654-5184 or email [email protected] for more information and to register. People with disabilities who need help are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: sessions are Mondays from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Wednesdays from 1 pm to 2 pm and Fridays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm Fees are $ 3 / session. Rackets and balls are available, just bring your sports shoes.

Table tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. The fees are $ 2 / resident and $ 3 / non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities take place at the Destin Community Center, unless otherwise specified. Call 654-5184 or email [email protected] for more information and to register. People with disabilities who need help are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Destin Senior Membership: Join Destin Seniors to enjoy a number of festivities including Senior Lunch, Potluck, Casino Trips, Cruises, Bingo, Chair Exercises, Knitting, Scrabble, and Mexican Dominoes . Members must be residents of Destin.

Senior Book Club: Senior Destin members meet at 10 a.m. on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

Senior Hospitality Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior hospitality hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors (50 years and over) to meet and enjoy the company of others, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

Senior Walking Club: Senior Destin members walk through the gymnasium at Destin Community Centers from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. All kilometers driven will be added to the team map as we travel from region to region. Team miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month during the Destin Senior Member Potluck.

Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park, they consist of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength and circulation. Free / residents.

Reading Club

The Destin Librarys Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit recommendations for primarily fiction books with an occasional non-fiction title and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to all; However, you will need a card from the Okaloosa County Public Library to collect the materials. Members will need an email address and Internet access to participate in the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the First United Methodist Church in Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information, see the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us .html.

Destin City Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their 2021 Annual Pass application at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those without internet access, beach parking passes are only available at Town Hall. Passes to Henderson Beach State Park and the Joes Bayou Boat Ramp are available at Town Hall and the Destin Community Center. For any questions, dial 837-4242.

Adopt a street

The City of Destins’ Adopt-A-Street program enables families, businesses and local community groups to perform valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to avoid litter and debris. Groups participating in this program will have their names listed on the City’s website and signage will be posted on their adopted street. For more information call 837-6869 or email [email protected]

Grand Boulevard farmer’s market

The Grand Boulevard Farmers Market is held every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park, in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and stock up on local products, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil and marinated products are at your disposal.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.