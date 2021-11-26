Connect with us

DESTINY EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov. 27

Please send your events, meetings, etc. to [email protected] at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin Town Hall

All city meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To view the meeting virtually, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view / stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Local Planning Agency, 5.30 p.m. December 2

City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Board hearing, 5:30 p.m., December 8

CRA-AC port, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Public Works / Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. on December 14

Downtown CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Dec.15

City Council, 6:20 p.m. Dec.

Christmas holidays, closed on December 24

Harbor and Waterways Council, 5 p.m. December 27

Holiday Shop, Sip N ‘Stroll

J. Leon Gallery, 13370 US Hwy. 98 at Miramar Beach, will host its vacation boutique, Sip N ‘Stroll from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 3. The event will feature J. Leon Gallery + Studio, McCaskill & Company and Mollega Eye Care & Optique. Shop for local specialties, sip on festive drinks, snacks, and enjoy a shopping experience with a few surprises along the way.

Rosemary Beach Vacation Home Tour

The third annual Rosemary Beach Vacation Home Tour will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4 with a self-guided tour of four homes, decorated in their finery. Tickets cost $ 25 per person and include a free cup of joy. Advance tickets required at www.rbhometour.com. Profits will be donated to the Rosemary Beach Foundation and its charitable partner, Shelter House of NW Florida.

Survive the holidays

Two different 2 hour grief and divorce seminars will be offered at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive. GriefShare The Surviving the Holidays seminars will take place at 1 p.m. on December 8. Divorce Care Surviving the Holidays seminars will take place at 6:30 p.m. on November 18 or December 9. Childcare services will be available. For more information, send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]

Change tournament

Play the night away with friends and family in a Switch Tournament and Game Night on December 10 at 5 p.m. in the Destin Library. Space is limited, so register at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com.

Every Christmas story ever told

Your favorite holiday classics return at 11 a.m., December 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a billion props and costumes, send everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer / actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a holiday favorites performance with the Sinfonia Orchestra on December 10 at Destin Village Church. Tickets range from $ 29.50 to $ 55 per person on SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

ECTC Productions

Professional ECTCs 2021-2022 Professional production Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play airs Sunday December 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday December 16 at 10 a.m. Educational Matinee. All professional productions are from Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday mornings at 2:30 p.m. in the ECTC space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

