“There is no precursor” – The Hollywood Reporter

Looking ahead to the Game Awards next month, host and executive producer Geoff Keighley acknowledges that this has been a unique year for video games.

“It’s anyone’s game this year,” he said Hollywood journalist, adding that because “there is” no favorite “for” game of the year “, the nominated titles – Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village – have created many online conversations among players and fans.

“We got more votes in the first 24 hours than we ever got in the series,” he continues, referring to the fact that fans can vote for their favorite titles in all 30+ categories, which honor the best creative and technical achievements in studio and indie games. “We had over 7 million votes, which is a significant increase from last year. We haven’t said it publicly yet, but I think we crossed 10 million in two days. It is way beyond what we thought.

The Game Awards – which return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this year after the coronavirus outbreak demanded that the 2020 show be in a virtual format – have “grown every year,” says Keighley, who created the event. itself in 2014 and runs the robust program. At the height of COVID-19, last year saw more than 83 million live broadcasts (up from 45 million in 2019) and hosted appearances from big names in entertainment, including Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan.

“I was worried there was a bit of a pandemic bubble – everyone’s home, streaming and watching – [so] I wasn’t sure what to expect this year, ”says Keighley. “But it’s nice to see that the public really cares enough about the nominees to vote for their favorite.”

Instead of the show airing on TV like traditional awards ceremonies, it appears on Twitch, YouTube, and many social media sites. This specific element is part of the fun of Keighley, whose background includes the broadcast world where Nielsen’s national ratings have always been a primary concern. “It’s so encouraging to see the excitement around the show. It’s not just the streams; the public really cares about the series, watches it, passionates it, shares it.

He adds that the jury is made up of 103 different media outlets from around the world, including South Africa, Greece, France, Australia, China and Japan. “I think I have discovered over the years [that] everyone plays the same games, ”he said, noting“ how truly global the video game industry really is.

The Dec. 9 show will focus on “a great glimpse into the future of the next generation of games,” Keighley said. “Even though the new PlayStation [5] and Xbox [Series S/X] have been out for a year, I think we’ve only started to scratch the surface of what’s possible on these systems.

And by default, there will be a lot to say. “2021 was a little lighter year for going out; Next year is going to be really busy and we have plenty of game content. “

(Among the biggest releases of 2022 will be the action-adventure Horizon forbidden to the west, Following Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War: Ragnarok, which continues the redesign God of the war series of games, and Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, a sequel to 2017 Breath of nature. These three titles are huge games, potentially over 100 hours.)

Keighley adds that another unique element of the show this year is that audiences will start to see more video game adaptations appearing on the show “in an interesting way.” He does not give details, but specifies that the games themselves are “always at the heart of what we do”.

The show will have a reduced capacity audience who will need to get vaccinated and wear masks throughout. “We take a lot of health and safety precautions, but we continue to put on the show on a large scale.” In fact, Keighley says it will be the biggest show to date in terms of budget, with a live orchestra on stage, musical performances, game announcements, special guests and more.

“We want to have some theatricality in the show because we finally have this opportunity.”

In keeping with tradition, the event will also highlight the competitive esports scene – which Keighley says is an interesting space as some of these events have also gone virtual, in the midst of the pandemic. “We’re a unique show in that we recognize not only the people who create the games, but also the people who play them,” says Keighley. “That’s why we have the award for content creator of the year. “

He explains, “You’re never going to see the Oscars or the Grammys give a Cinephile of the Year award, but for us, the players are part of the experience. “

Looking ahead to match day, Keighley announces that there will be plenty of next-gen games on the show. “This is our largest line to date.”