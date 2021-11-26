Thanksgiving weekend features a box office feast for kids and adults





Disney’s “Encanto,” an animated film starring music written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is expected to have a nationwide opening of $ 35 million over the five-day vacation, enough to win the weekend. As for MGM’s “House of Gucci”, a real crime film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, this film could slip into second place.

For theaters to truly recover, family movies and movies that aren’t reboots, prequels, or sequels are important for the box office. Both of this weekend’s films are theatrical exclusive and could provide a much needed box office boost to theaters.

“To truly recover to find their cinematic pulse, these genres will not only need to debut with better numbers than expected, but continue to hold up throughout the long vacation corridor,” Jeff Bock, senior analyst at the entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations. Business. “For cinemas to truly rally together, Hollywood needs multiple genres to explode, not just save the day superheroes.”

There have been a lot of family movies this year, such as “The Boss Baby: Family Business”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Tom and Jerry” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, but none of those movies. was only exclusive to theaters. “Encanto” will be in theaters for a month before hitting Disney + around Christmas time, giving theaters a great chance to rack up some cash before audiences can stay home and watch it. Bock noted that over the years, Disney has released big family hits like “Frozen” and “Moana” for Thanksgiving, and while “Encanto” doesn’t have the anticipation of those movies, it could be “in” competition for first place “. This weekend. Family films like “Encanto” could also get a boost as children can now get vaccinated in the United States. If more children are vaccinated, parents can be more confident in taking children to the movies. On the other end of the spectrum, a big “House of Gucci” weekend could be a rare hit among adult drama this year. If you watch the top ten movies of the year, eight of the ten are either franchise movies., as “Black Widow,“or a sequel, like” No time to die,“with” Free Guy “and” Jungle Cruise “being the only two outliers. As for movies that don’t have a superhero or world-saving 007, many have not done well this year at the box office. Lady Gaga to save the day? Comscore GOAL Animated adult dramas, such as “The Last Duel,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” “Last Night In Soho,” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” have all grossed the country under $ 20 million this year, according to Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business that audiences over 35 were “among those resistant to returning a film due to great caution about the pandemic,” but “House of Gucci “could change this. “A star-studded film like ‘House of Gucci’ seems to prove why the cinematic experience remains such an attractive and irreplaceable setting for such important cinematic events,” he said. “It’s the type of bespoke movie designed to get parents, aunts, uncles, and even young adults out after a big Thanksgiving meal.” While superhero movies are the focal point of Hollywood (and were before the pandemic), it’s important that theaters have variety. This includes family films like “Encanto” and films for an older population like “House of Gucci”. “Audiences are diverse and complex, just like the box office when it’s running at full blast,” Robbins said. “Comic book movies get the most attention, and they are certainly near the industry’s financial center of gravity, but a variety of content aimed at all demographic groups has always been and always will be an integral part of lasting success. of the theatrical experience. “

