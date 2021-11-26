Shreyas Iyer on MS Dhoni | Shreyas Iyer reveals how MS Dhoni and playing football with Bollywood stars helped recover from injury





Shreyas Iyer revealed how MS Dhoni and Bollywood stars helped him recover from injury | Courtesy of BCCI / Instagram @ Shreyas41 Highlights Shreyas Iyer revealed how MS Dhoni helped him recover from a shoulder injury Iyer also claimed that playing football with Bollywood friends helped him Iyer scored a century on his Test debut against New Zealand In March of this year, Shreyas Iyer’s world was turned upside down as he suffered a devastating shoulder injury during the first ODI between India and England in Pune. Iyer was forced to undergo surgery, which meant he had to be out of action for almost six months. In the meantime, he was forced to miss the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) first leg and ultimately lost his position as captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) to Rishabh Pant. From one of the main contenders for India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad, Iyer could only reserve as injury robbed him of valuable playing time ahead of selection for the flagship event. However, Iyer showed his character not only by making his test debut in the same year, but also by starting his international career in the game’s longest format by scoring a century. On Friday, Iyer became just the 16th Indian to mark a century on his Test debut. Iyer thanked the former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, for helping him during the recovery period. The former DC skipper has revealed he had “fun chats” with the 2011 World Cup-winning captain during rehab. Speaking at a press conference, Iyer said, “Mahi bhai was there and we talked a bit about the IPL at that point, we never talked about winning the IPL (laughs) . You know he is really calm and composed, whenever you go for a chat he has so much experience in IPL and the different forms of play, so it’s always fun to chat with him. The 26-year-old also revealed that playing soccer with friends from the Indian film industry (Bollywood) has helped him maintain his competitive spirit and keep his level of fitness intact. “It didn’t completely disconnect me because I was focusing more on cricket than football. But I really like going there and trying out different sports – be it table tennis or badminton, but football has been something I’ve been playing since my school days. And when I went to play with my Bollywood friends there, they were very competitive and they were friendly at the same time, ”Iyer said. He added: “So it was a good mix, and I also wanted to get into that competition area and make sure my fitness level was pretty intact. Because you keep running 90 minutes and that’s at about your stamina throughout the game. “ After a long hiatus, Iyer made his return in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. After missing India’s 15-man main squad for the T20 World Cup, Iyer returned to Indian colors in the T20I three-game series against New Zealand in which he played all three matches. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli resting and KL Rahul suffering from an injury, Iyer had the chance to make his debut in the first test against New Zealand in Kanpur. He took full advantage of it by scoring a brilliant 105 shot under pressure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/shreyas-iyer-discloses-how-ms-dhoni-and-playing-football-with-bollywood-stars-helped-in-recovery-from-injury/835598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

