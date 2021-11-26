Evan Williams’ Shining New World: Calgary-Raised Actor Releases Full-Length Debut Album

jpg

Content of the article If it hadn’t been for the lingering encouragement of a theater professor in Los Angeles, Evan Williams’ musical ambitions might have remained under the radar.

The actor born in Swan Hills and raised in Calgary has always played music. His mother made him sing in choirs from an early age. He took piano lessons. He did musical theater at Henry Wise Wood High School and even won a community award for playing the rabbi in Fiddler on the Roof. He sang the opening theme song for Baxter, the Family Channel sitcom touring Toronto in which he also starred. He sang in the 2010 festive film On Strike For Christmas. While starring in the 2014 American indie drama Ride, he wrote a song on set that impressed director and star Helen Hunt so much that she put it on the soundtrack. Most recently, he performed and wrote music as the main character in the 2020 Netflix romance, Midnight at the Magnolia.

Content of the article But these musical banter were only a fraction of his ambitions. He tended to keep his more personal work close to his chest. It was so personal that he felt a little embarrassed to let the world hear it. Throughout my teenage years and college, I wrote music, but it’s always just for me or my friends, Williams says, in an interview from his home in Los Angeles. I’ve always kept it pretty secret. Because, as an actor, your whole career is very public and very much to the liking of the other Guardians. They would give you a pat on the shoulder and say it’s time to shoot this movie or it’s time to do this project. Music has always been my thing and something I have used to make sense of the world around me.

Content of the article Still, Williams jokes that he made the mistake of playing some of his music for one of his acting teachers. She apparently did not adhere to the routine, it is too personal for the public. She basically said what are you doing? Why don’t you let the world hear this music? Williams said. I really didn’t get a good answer. So he started recording under the name Bright World, releasing his debut EP in 2018. His debut album, Cloud Parade, was released this week and established Williams as a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer. ambitious recording with a Paul Simon. – a talent for delicate melodies and art-pop sensibilities reminiscent of Vampire Weekend and Fleet Foxes. It is undeniable that this is a personal best. Williams himself has played many instruments, including piano, guitar, synthesizer, ukulele, and bass. He wrote the songs, created the cover art and so far has even directed all the videos. Still, it’s telling that he chose to use the Bright World moniker rather than his own name.

Content of the article I didn’t want people to think of me as an actor when they listened to music, he says. I wanted music to exist on its own and I wanted people to be able to experience it completely regardless of any acting work that I have done. The other impulse was that when you use your own name it automatically puts you in the category of singer-songwriters, which tends to have limited bandwidth in terms of experimentation. I always knew that the sound I wanted to create with Bright World was something I wanted to evolve and incorporate more than I did. Williams recorded in Los Angeles with producer Justin Glasco. Session players were introduced to the clarinet and cello. On the pretty ballad, Im Not Alone, Williams enlisted 24 of her friends to add their voices for a virtual choir and appear in the video.

The songs themselves weren't written during the pandemic, but we had to put in place some creative and remote strategies to complete the record, he says. But it was a labor of love. It took over two years to make this record and the result was certainly the result of the pandemic, but it's hard to say how. The songs were written in various parts of the world while Williams was traveling for his work. A graduate of Ryerson University's theater program, Williams landed the role of Kelly Ashoona in Degrassi: The Next Generation shortly after graduating. He followed his two-season stint at Degrassi with a number of roles including the lead role in the Calgary-filmed comedy Lloyd the Conqueror and as one of Ashley Rickards' romantic interests Jenna Hamilton in the teenage comedy drama. by MTV Awkward. In recent years, he's probably best known for playing Chevalier de Lorraine, the intriguing lover of the Duke of Orleans in the lavish and scorching historical drama Versailles, a role that earned him a nomination for the Canadian Screen Awards in 2017. Williams will play another history. appears as the protagonist of the upcoming Western Mysterious Circumstances: The Death of Meriwether Lewis and also has a role in the Andrew Dominiks film adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates Blonde, co-produced by Brad Pitt and played by Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Content of the article All of this raises a practical question as to how Williams plans to juggle what appear to be two very busy careers. I’m not going to lie, sometimes it gets risky, he said. You can get stuck. But I also think that being a musician and being an actor really go hand in hand. As an actor you have to drop everything and go. But having to drop everything and go doesn’t happen all the time. So you have the time you work and you have all the split times. I think all the split time can be filled very well with music. Bright Worlds Cloud Parade will be released on November 26.

