ArkansasArtsCouncil Announces 2022 GovernorsArtsAwards Recipients | Culture & Leisure

LITTLE ROCK The ArkansasArts Council, a division of Arkansas Heritage, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022GovernorsArtsAwards.
Since 1991, the annual awards program has recognized individuals and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public and then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.
Recipients will be honored at a ceremony in March 2022.
Artists contribute so much to our state, both economically and creatively. The Governors Arts Awards recognize Arkansans who have made a significant contribution to the maintenance, growth and improvement of the arts in our state, said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. It’s a pleasure to see such diversity in the list of award winners this year, from business creators to music makers and from visual artists to patrons of the arts.
ArtsCommunity DevelopmentAward: Ed Clifford of Springdale
Ed Clifford is a civic leader and early visionary for using the arts as a source of economic development and community building in Northwest Arkansas. After retiring from Walmart in 2001, he served as President and CEO of the Bentonville / Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce from 2001 to 2012. During the growth of Northwest Arkansas at this time, Clifford , who included the arts in daily conversations in business and development strategies, was a powerful force. As a cultural leader, he connected organizations, artists and ideas that resulted in successful programs, services and businesses. Clifford has served on the boards of the Arkansas Arts Council, the Arkansans for the Arts, the Mid-America Arts Alliance, the Northwest Arkansas Council, and the Scott Family Amazeum. He has championed numerous arts organizations across the state and provided extraordinary civic leadership and creative vision in Northwest Arkansas for over 20 years. Clifford is the President and CEO of The Jones Trust and The Jones Center for Families in Springdale.
Artsin Education Prize: Dr Timothy Crist from Jonesboro
Timothy Crist is Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Arkansas State University (A-State) where he teaches composition, electronic music, theory, classical guitar and conducts the A-State New Music Ensemble and Guitar Ensembles. . Crist developed the very first A-State Guitar Orchestra, which today has over 80 members. Crist also developed the Music Outreach program which provides free music lessons to homeschooled families, public school children, and military veterans and their families in Northeast Arkansas. The program includes lessons in guitar, bass, ukulele, composition, electronic music, and piano, and is supported by fundraising events and public contributions. His work in establishing guitar programs in state public schools has been recognized by the Guitar Foundation of America as one of the few of its kind in Arkansas. Crist was director of the A-State Lecture-Concert Series from 2010-2020. The series serves ASU, surrounding communities and schools in the region by bringing together world-class performers including string quartets, saxophone and guitar, Tuvan throat singers, brass quintets, Baroque ensembles, ancient music specialists and performers of Persian, Chinese and Japanese music, among others. He has also led the Fowler Series which offers some of the best artistic performances in the region and continues to connect artists from the series with local schools for school performances. He is writing a book on the implementation of musical composition in STEM schools in order to provide a sophisticated learning environment for the study of music and its interdisciplinary connections. Crist received degrees in music from Brevard College and the University of Georgia. He received a National Endowment for the Arts 2003 Individual Artist Fellowship for musical composition for his work Eleven for wind and flute ensemble with electronics.
TheArtsAward Corporate Sponsorship: Cranford Co., Little Rock
Cranford Co. is an award-winning advertising, marketing, digital and social communications company based in Little Rock. Founded by brothers Jay, Ross and Chris Cranford in 2014, they work with a range of clients from coast to coast. The company has supported nonprofit arts organizations in central Arkansas since its inception. She has provided financial support, as well as pro bono video design and production services to Ballet Arkansas, Arkansas Repertory Theater, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, and Hot Springs. Documentary Film Festival. Additionally, Cranford Co. got involved creatively by providing film footage that served as the backdrop for the Arkansass Ballet multimedia productions of Dracula, Sleepy Hollow and The Great Gatsby. Cranford Co. also provides performance and reception space for other arts organizations, including the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and the City of Little Rocks Arts + Culture Commission.
Individual Artist Award: Perrion Hurd of Little Rock
Perrion Y. Hurd is a master printmaker, public art muralist, and educational artist. Her subject matter revolves around her love of music and geometric shapes with strong lines and vivid colors that reflect the influence of Memphis Beale Street and New Orleans culture. Huds eight iconic murals are prominently displayed outside the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in downtown Little Rock. His talent as a muralist was also commissioned by the Argenta Historic Arts District in North Little Rock. He is the official artist of the Arkansas River Blues Society, where his bold graphic designs influenced by jazz and blues are used on posters, t-shirts and exterior murals. As a qualified printmaker, he is a lecturer and demonstrator at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. In 2021, his work was selected by the Hot Springs Arts Alliance to be featured in an outdoor art exhibit along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail.
Judges Recognition Award: Lyon College Scottish Heritage program in Batesville
The Scottish Heritage program at Lyon College in Batesville is designed to teach, preserve and celebrate Scottish arts and traditions in America. The program offers students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Music with a focus on Scottish-style bagpipes or drums or a minor degree in Scottish Arts with a focus on the traditions of bagpipes, drumming or dance of the Highlands. Another component of the program is the Lyon College Pipe Band led by world-class piper Jimmy Bell. The Lyon College Pipe Band is made up of students, teachers and staff from Lyon College, as well as musicians from the region. The bagpipe group is an integral part of the traditions of campus life observed at the Collège de Lyon. The group is also a vital public relations arm of the college. The ensemble travels throughout the United States and abroad to compete in competitions including the World Bagpipe Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. The final installment of the Scottish Heritage program is the annual Arkansas Scottish Festival, established in 1979. The festival features demonstrations, information and performances by bagpipes and solo pipers, Highland dancers, Celtic music artists. , drummers, athletes and representatives of the Scottish clans. The Arkansas Scottish Festival is known as one of the main Scottish festivals in the southern United States. The three-day event attracts up to 10,000 visitors annually, nearly doubling the population of Batesville, and a boon to local businesses.
Boss Award: Sharon Heflin of Little Rock
Sharon Heflin has been a Patron of the Arts in Central Arkansas for over 50 years. Heflin is the Accounts Payable Manager at her family-owned businesses of Legacy Termite and Pest Control and Bird & Bear Companies. She has served on the Boards of Directors of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, the Argenta Community Theater, and the Thea Foundation and is a founding member of the Board of Directors of the ACANSA Arts Festival. In addition, she is a regular patron of River City Mens Chorus, Opera in the Rock, Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute, The Muses Creative Artistry Project, The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and many other nonprofits.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Linda Williams Palmer of Hot Springs
Linda Williams Palmer is a colored pencil artist, painter and former gallery owner in Hot Springs. Palmers’ most notable artistic project is its documentation of the Arkansass Champion Trees. These trees are recognized by the Arkansas Forestry Commission as the largest of each species. Palmer produced 18 large-scale and 18 smaller pencil drawings for a traveling art exhibit. The five-year project interprets each tree according to viewing season, location, historical context and human connection. The drawings are considered partly as a botanical illustration and partly as a portrait. The exhibit, Arkansas Champion Trees: An Artist’s Journey, Drawings by Linda W. Palmerof Hot Springs, has traveled to 29 locations. Palmer also created an accompanying book, Champion Trees of Arkansas, published by The University of Arkansas Press and now in its second printing. Additionally, an award-winning 60-minute documentary was produced by the Arkansas Education Television Network and featured Palmers’ drawings of the champion trees. Palmer was a staunch supporter of the arts. She has served on the City of Hot Springs Arts Advisory Board and the Arkansas Committee for the National Museum of Women in the Arts. As an artist active for over 40 years, Palmers works of art are part of numerous private, academic, art center and corporate collections.
