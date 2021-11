Inside Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s Thanksgiving with Karisma Kapoor. See the pictures | Bollywood

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and their other friends celebrated Thanksgiving at Kareena’s on Thursday. Malaika shared two photos from the celebration on Instagram. The first photo was of a candle. She captioned it with a Happy Thanksgiving sticker. The second photo was of her with Kareena and Karisma, with a sticker that said, Gobble until you wobble. Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose for a selfie (/ Malaikaaroraofficial) Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania also posted a photo of the celebration. In the photo, Poonam posed with Kareena, Malaika and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Poonam captioned the photo, Thanksgiving night [heart emoji] forever grateful. Poonam Damania posts pic with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt, (Instagram) Earlier in an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Malaika opened up about her connection to Amrita, Karisma and Kareena. She said “Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two pairs of sisters). We are very similar … Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share the same likes and dislikes) . It all depends on what is said in the group. But the common thing between the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (we love food). So it’s all about food. “ Malaika wrote a column for Kareena’s book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Malaika wrote, according to Pinkvilla, Gosh, she really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her have put on weight with her during her two pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours relaxing. The only time I saw her really tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We had such laughs! During her two pregnancies, I had to continually remind her to sit like a lady. And she would roll her eyes and say, I can’t pull my thunder thighs back. She was never guilty of enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a horsewoman. Kareena was still up, coming out and doing her thing. “ Read more: Karisma Kapoor reveals that Malaika Arora was a strict dance teacher at Kareena Kapoor’s wedding: “Take the step right” Kareena was last seen in the 2020 film, Angrezi Medium, which was also the last film in the late Irrfan Khan’s career. She recently finished filming Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Malaika is currently considered a judge on India’s Best Dancer 2, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She is best known for her dance performances on popular tracks such as Munni Badnam Hui, Chaiya Chaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Hello Hello, among others.

