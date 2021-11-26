Entertainment
In Hawkeye, Saginaw actor Brian dArcy James joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Spielberg’s next film
SAGINAW, MI A Saginaw-born Broadway and Hollywood actor has just joined one of the most successful TV and movie franchises of all time: the comic book-inspired Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Brian dArcy James is featured in Hawkeye, a critically acclaimed Disney + series which released the first two of its six episodes earlier this week.
James’ role in the series begins with the very first scene. He plays Derek Bishop, father of Kate Bishop, the main heroine of the series (played by Oscar nominated actor Hailee Steinfeld).
Hawkeye is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that includes all-time box office hits such as Avengers: End Game, Black Panther, and Iron Man. Hawkeye is among the accompanying pieces based on the movie streaming service, which includes other popular 2021 titles including Loki and WandaVision.
Hawkeye follows the new adventures of bow and arrow connoisseur Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, after meeting Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer whose superhero idolatry puts her in danger. The show features plenty of comic book-style action, but many critics praise it for its buddy comedy energy. The story takes place in the days leading up to Christmas, injecting plenty of holiday themes into the plot.
According to IMDb, James appears in all but one of the episodes of the series, which air every Wednesday until the Dec. 22 finale.
December will be a key month for the 53-year-old actor. He will also star in the Steven Spielberg-directed remake of the popular musical, West Side Story.
The 2021 film will debut simultaneously in theaters and on the online streaming service, HBO Max, on Friday, December 10.
The 1986 graduate of New Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township was introduced to much of the performing arts world via Broadway. There, he donned green makeup as the main character of Shrek the Musical from 2008 to 2009, when he won a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.
The performance was later captured for a feature film available now on Netflix.
Playing Shrek earned him the second of three Tony Award nominations for Leading Actor in a Musical. The first was for Sweet Smell of Success in 2002. It also received a nomination for Something Rotten! in 2015.
His onstage resume also includes the role of an original Hamilton actor, playing King George III.
Perhaps his most notable film role to date was in Spotlight, which won the Best Picture at the Oscars after its release in 2015. He portrayed real Boston Globe reporter Matt Carroll in the drama on a team. journalists discovering a community scandal.
He became even more famous when he appeared in the popular Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. In this show, he also played a father to a main character.
Earlier this year, he was cast in a villainous role for the second season of Evil, an X-Files-style supernatural crime drama available on Paramount +, another online streaming service.
As for Hawkeye: days after its premiere, the series received critical acclaim. Review aggregation websites IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes rated it 8.3 out of 10 and 93%, respectively.
By the New York Times: As developed by Jonathan Igla, a screenwriter and producer whose credits include Mad Men and Bridgerton, Hawkeye in these early episodes is a light and enjoyable watch, which seems less preoccupied with Marvel piety or high-level games than just simple comedy between friends.
Along with Steinfeld, the cast includes a range of actors who have played lead roles in Hollywood films, including Jeremy Renner, Florence Pugh, and Vera Farmiga.
