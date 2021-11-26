Liverpool plans to become UK’s North Hollywood with new studio program | New

Liverpool City Council is preparing a major redevelopment of one of the city’s vacant buildings which could turn it into one of the UK’s largest television and cinema complexes.

The Littlewoods Studios program could create nearly 4,000 jobs, turning Liverpool into one of Europe’s leading television and film centers as UK production continues to grow.

A report, which will be delivered to the board of directors on Dec. 3, asks for permission to unlock a potential $ 70 million (US $ 93 million) redevelopment of the Littlewoods building, which would include large studios, creative offices and facilities for new media.

The former art-deco HQ has been vacant for decades and is in a state of disrepair, including damage from a fire in 2018.

The report presents proposals to initiate a major redevelopment in two phases, with approval sought to begin an 8m remediation of the building in early 2022.

If approved, funding for the first phase will come from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and will go to developers Capital & Centric to carry out site surveys, remediation work and main scheme design.

The required 8m are part of a larger 17m financing previously agreed by the Liverpool City region, of which 3m have already delivered The Depot studios, which are located on adjoining land and consist of two stages temporary filming facilities of 20,000 square feet.

It is predicted that The Depot alone will create an economic boost of $ 24 million for the regional economy, creating 360 new jobs and 760 indirect jobs.

The Littlewoods Studios program, which is subject to a building permit, already has two main main tenants on offer at Twickenham Studios and Liverpool John Moores University.

The deal would provide a direct link between universities and industry in what would be the largest such facility in the UK, Liverpool City Council said.

The program would include 85,000 square feet of studio and ancillary space for the Twickenham movie studios, which would be operated by Time + Space Studios.

Liverpool are currently hosting productions such as Sky’s Funny Girl, starring Gemma Arterton, and Channel 4’s The Curse, from the team behind People Just Do Nothing.

He has also recently invested in and supported Channel 4’s Help with Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, The BBC’s Responder with Martin Freeman and the ITV adaptation of The Ipcress File, through the Liverpool City Region Production Fund.

Other shows filmed in Liverpool include the BBC’s sixth season of Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, Ridley Road, Netflix’s Stay Close, Sky’s COBRA: Cyberwar and blockbusters such as Warner Bros’ The Batman and Netflix’s Munich: The Edge of War.

Councilor Sarah Doyle, Cabinet Member of the Liverpool City Council for Economic Development, said: “The Littlewoods Studios program has the potential to be a game-changer for the city’s television and film industry, highlighting our growth in as a world class site.

“The shift from being the ‘go-to city’ for outdoor shoots to one that can deliver productions with studios and talent supply to match our stunning backdrops is a goal the city must deliver, as economic and educational benefits are there for all. see.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City region, said: “Our heritage, our architecture, our talent and our people mean that we will always be able to attract film and television productions from around the world. But why aren’t the actors from Kirkby, the cameramen from Runcorn, or the editors from Bootle?

“I want our region to be the ‘Hollywood of the North’ of the UK. We’ve already seen the launch of the first temporary sound stages and it’s fantastic to see our investment of $ 17 million to develop a world-class facility in Littlewoods take the next step.

“In the years to come I would love to see a production written, filmed, acted and produced in the Liverpool City area during awards season.”