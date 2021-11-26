The Star Inn at Harome: Police consider restaurant fire to be arson | Yorkshire





A fire that burns a Michelin-starred restaurant in North Yorkshire to ashes is being treated as arson. Investigators believe the fire at the 14th-century thatched Star Inn in Harome, on the edge of the North York Moors, was deliberately started on Wednesday night. More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the restaurant, which was one of the first UK pubs to be awarded a Michelin star. North Yorkshire Police said: Following an examination of the scene by police and fire investigators, it is now believed that the fire was started on purpose. A number of groups of people were in the vicinity at the time of the fire, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them. The Star Inn at Harome: video of a Michelin-starred restaurant “reduced to ashes” No one was injured in the fire. Thursday Chef Andrew Pern tweeted that the business had been reduced to ashes. Pern said he got a call after 10 p.m. telling him the straw roof was on fire. As this is a 14th century thatched roof pub, it didn’t stand a chance once the fire set in, he told BBC Radio York. He congratulated the employees on their first attempts to extinguish the fire. At first it was smoldering and the staff did a brilliant job, they grabbed all the fire extinguishers, got a garden hose from the cellar, they did an amazing job themselves. But with thatch, straw and beams 700 to 800 years old, it really didn’t stand a chance. The Star Inn in Harome before the fire. Photograph: Gary Calton / The Observer The starred inn has won numerous awards including UK Gastropub of the Year. He held a Michelin star for much of his 25-year tenure at Perns. Pern, a finalist with Tom Kerridge on the BBC Great British Menu in 2011, estimated that it might take a year to get the main dining room back up and running. A newer section of the pub should be fine, so be able to function one way or another. The Michelin Guide praises the Star Inn as one of our most charming places in a building that exudes character. While the restaurant side has a lush and luxurious feel, it is still the local village and you will find the regulars dining on a pint of bespoke Two Chefs beer in the boutique bar.

