Brooke Shields reveals she fell in love with Scotland

Much like her last character, Brooke Shields admitted that she fell in love with Scotland.

The Hollywood actress stars in the tartan Netflix romantic comedy A Castle for Christmas which was filmed primarily at Dalmeny House, near Edinburgh, late last year.

The film sees the 56-year-old character, bestselling author Sophie Brown, leave the United States in hopes of buying a Scottish castle.

Instead, she falls in love with the grumpy owner, Myles a Duke, played by The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes.









New Yorker Brooke said: My character goes to Scotland and falls in love with the place and this castle and that’s pretty much what I did.

I came home practically speaking with a Scottish accent. The castle, the pubs, the horses, the beautiful landscapes, the cows, the dogs … I liked everything.

It was such a nice environment.

Brooke flew over in September of last year during the Covid pandemic.

And although there were strict restrictions, she loved her time in a Scottish bubble as the cast and crew started their own knitting club.

She laughed: We basically created our own little town. We ate all of our meals together and spent all of our time together. It was really great.

We even started our own knitting club. We knitted together every night and we are still in touch now.

There was something very beautiful about sitting around a fire and creating something with our hands. I think it’s kind of revealing to the whole community in the movie.

People see these two characters fighting their feelings for each other, and in a very Christmas way, they try to navigate them together.









The film, which is now streaming on Netflix, has filmed scenes at Tantallon Castle, North Berwick, the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry and Edinburgh Airport but primarily at Dalmeny House.

Brooke fell in love with Dalmeny, which is home to the 7th Earl and Countess of Roseberry and offers wonderful views of the Firth of Forth.

She said: It was so beautiful and the surroundings were amazing.

It was really like being transported back in time. We were so lucky because we were able to shoot right in the middle of Covid. It wasn’t even too cold!

Brooke has been known since she was 12 and played a teenage prostitute in 1978’s Pretty Baby.

She caused even more sensation in Blue Lagoon where she appeared naked when she was only 14 years old.









Controversy seemed to follow her.

When she appeared in a Calvin Klein TV commercial, saying Wanna know what’s going on between me and my Calvins? Nothing, she was only 15 years old.

Brooke took the time to study, but kept an eye on modeling and acting.

She was also married twice, to tennis player Andre Agassi, then in 2001 to Chris Henchy, a television screenwriter and father of his two daughters, Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15.

Brookes’ acting career never quite returned to those early heights, even though she starred in the sitcom Suddenly Susan and was Joey’s girlfriend in Friends. But she reappeared on our screens recently in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and we will now see more of her in A Castle for Christmas.

She said: People always say it’s a comeback but I’ve never been anywhere. You were told in this case that you are turning 40 and that it is over.

I started to believe it for a while but now I don’t accept it anymore. I am better than ever. I am rejuvenating.

Brooke was drawn to A Castle for Christmas because of Netflix’s commitment to female empowered stories where she can play her own age.

And then when they said it was going to be shot in Scotland, I knew I had to do it, she laughed. Also, it’s so nice to make a comedy after these two crazy years that we all lived.

Brooke fell in love with the character of Sophie Brown because she believes that now women can have it all in their careers, family and romance.

She said: I think women can have a lot more than they think. I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to try to take as many as possible in my life.

I have a family, a husband and a career. I think it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female, the more you have in your life, the more you have to juggle.

Brooke thinks Sophie is very different from most female roles in party movies.

She said: She is not trying to be saved and she is not trying to fall in love. She is really looking for an adventure and to write her next bestseller.









Brooke is now back home in New York and looking forward to Christmas with her husband and daughters, and getting ready for Santa! She said: I leave champagne to Santa Claus because I think he gets a little tired of cookies sometimes.

The actress hopes Scots enjoy watching A Castle for Christmas and believes the film embodies what the holiday season means to her.

She said: It’s about being around people you love and celebrating each other.

It’s about enjoying the ritual of whatever this time means to you and really giving with all your heart.

I think if Covid has taught us anything, it’s about how much we rely on our interpersonal relationships, our relationships and the family that we build around us.

A Castle for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.