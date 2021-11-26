Entertainment
Brooke Shields reveals she fell in love with Scotland
Much like her last character, Brooke Shields admitted that she fell in love with Scotland.
The Hollywood actress stars in the tartan Netflix romantic comedy A Castle for Christmas which was filmed primarily at Dalmeny House, near Edinburgh, late last year.
The film sees the 56-year-old character, bestselling author Sophie Brown, leave the United States in hopes of buying a Scottish castle.
Instead, she falls in love with the grumpy owner, Myles a Duke, played by The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes.
New Yorker Brooke said: My character goes to Scotland and falls in love with the place and this castle and that’s pretty much what I did.
I came home practically speaking with a Scottish accent. The castle, the pubs, the horses, the beautiful landscapes, the cows, the dogs … I liked everything.
It was such a nice environment.
Brooke flew over in September of last year during the Covid pandemic.
And although there were strict restrictions, she loved her time in a Scottish bubble as the cast and crew started their own knitting club.
She laughed: We basically created our own little town. We ate all of our meals together and spent all of our time together. It was really great.
We even started our own knitting club. We knitted together every night and we are still in touch now.
There was something very beautiful about sitting around a fire and creating something with our hands. I think it’s kind of revealing to the whole community in the movie.
People see these two characters fighting their feelings for each other, and in a very Christmas way, they try to navigate them together.
The film, which is now streaming on Netflix, has filmed scenes at Tantallon Castle, North Berwick, the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry and Edinburgh Airport but primarily at Dalmeny House.
Brooke fell in love with Dalmeny, which is home to the 7th Earl and Countess of Roseberry and offers wonderful views of the Firth of Forth.
She said: It was so beautiful and the surroundings were amazing.
It was really like being transported back in time. We were so lucky because we were able to shoot right in the middle of Covid. It wasn’t even too cold!
Brooke has been known since she was 12 and played a teenage prostitute in 1978’s Pretty Baby.
She caused even more sensation in Blue Lagoon where she appeared naked when she was only 14 years old.
Controversy seemed to follow her.
When she appeared in a Calvin Klein TV commercial, saying Wanna know what’s going on between me and my Calvins? Nothing, she was only 15 years old.
Brooke took the time to study, but kept an eye on modeling and acting.
She was also married twice, to tennis player Andre Agassi, then in 2001 to Chris Henchy, a television screenwriter and father of his two daughters, Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15.
Brookes’ acting career never quite returned to those early heights, even though she starred in the sitcom Suddenly Susan and was Joey’s girlfriend in Friends. But she reappeared on our screens recently in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and we will now see more of her in A Castle for Christmas.
She said: People always say it’s a comeback but I’ve never been anywhere. You were told in this case that you are turning 40 and that it is over.
I started to believe it for a while but now I don’t accept it anymore. I am better than ever. I am rejuvenating.
Brooke was drawn to A Castle for Christmas because of Netflix’s commitment to female empowered stories where she can play her own age.
And then when they said it was going to be shot in Scotland, I knew I had to do it, she laughed. Also, it’s so nice to make a comedy after these two crazy years that we all lived.
Brooke fell in love with the character of Sophie Brown because she believes that now women can have it all in their careers, family and romance.
She said: I think women can have a lot more than they think. I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to try to take as many as possible in my life.
I have a family, a husband and a career. I think it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female, the more you have in your life, the more you have to juggle.
Brooke thinks Sophie is very different from most female roles in party movies.
She said: She is not trying to be saved and she is not trying to fall in love. She is really looking for an adventure and to write her next bestseller.
Brooke is now back home in New York and looking forward to Christmas with her husband and daughters, and getting ready for Santa! She said: I leave champagne to Santa Claus because I think he gets a little tired of cookies sometimes.
The actress hopes Scots enjoy watching A Castle for Christmas and believes the film embodies what the holiday season means to her.
She said: It’s about being around people you love and celebrating each other.
It’s about enjoying the ritual of whatever this time means to you and really giving with all your heart.
I think if Covid has taught us anything, it’s about how much we rely on our interpersonal relationships, our relationships and the family that we build around us.
A Castle for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/entertainment/brooke-shields-reveals-shes-fallen-25555398
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]