Atrangi Re is brilliantly directed by Dhanush and Sara: Akshay Kumar | Bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar is riding the success of Sooryavanshi. The theatrically released film is set to enter the 200 crore club. As he prepares for the release of Atrangi Re, he tells us about his role in the film, unity in the industry, and more. Extracts:

Sooryavanshi has already crossed the 180 crore mark. Do you think the good old days of the big screen are back?

God has been so kind, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our fans. Being able to go this far, with only 50% occupancy (in theaters) in some states, is more than I could have wished for. Moviegoers deserved a party after such a long and painful pandemic.

Many people from the industry came to support the film before its release. What does this mean to you?

There is nothing quite like taking on such a big challenge and being the first film to open the doors, knowing that your peers, colleagues and idols are supporting you. I pray that this feeling of oneness will stay forever. I felt that we were all for one and one for all.

You don’t really have a significant presence in the trailer for Atrangi Re. Have you ever been afraid to make the movie?

I feel like I have reached a place in life, where I do things because I want to do them and not because I have to do it. Atrangi Re makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a glimmer of doubt in my soul. I only felt gratitude to be part of a movie, so brilliantly directed by (the actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his movie, sometimes just being invited to the party is enough.

Aanand L Rai said he enjoys working with you because you bring inherent simplicity to the table. You made another movie Raksha Bandhan, with him. What fascinates you about his work?

I love the world he creates … it’s vibrant and colorful, yet complicated, which fascinates me. He knows his characters well and he has a solid understanding of complex human emotions, which is why he manages to present them so beautifully. His passion for storytelling and his conviction for his stories have made me collaborate with him, not once but three times already. Not all movies have been released yet.

You have always maintained that you can complete a movie in a certain number of days. But have you ever felt exhausted from working on multiple projects?

Have you ever heard someone say that they are fed up with their true love? When you are as lucky as I am and can live your dream, work, pursue, respect and admire your dream every day. Not a minute goes by when you feel exhausted. I feel alive, more than ever. All I need is an early night and a healthy breakfast, and I’m happy to host all day. I might be a Grinch at night, but once the sun comes up, it doesn’t matter what kind of week I have had. Each new day in the industry is a blessing. There is no time to be tired.