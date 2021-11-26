Entertainment
Atrangi Re is brilliantly directed by Dhanush and Sara: Akshay Kumar | Bollywood
Actor Akshay Kumar is riding the success of Sooryavanshi. The theatrically released film is set to enter the 200 crore club. As he prepares for the release of Atrangi Re, he tells us about his role in the film, unity in the industry, and more. Extracts:
Sooryavanshi has already crossed the 180 crore mark. Do you think the good old days of the big screen are back?
God has been so kind, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our fans. Being able to go this far, with only 50% occupancy (in theaters) in some states, is more than I could have wished for. Moviegoers deserved a party after such a long and painful pandemic.
Many people from the industry came to support the film before its release. What does this mean to you?
There is nothing quite like taking on such a big challenge and being the first film to open the doors, knowing that your peers, colleagues and idols are supporting you. I pray that this feeling of oneness will stay forever. I felt that we were all for one and one for all.
You don’t really have a significant presence in the trailer for Atrangi Re. Have you ever been afraid to make the movie?
I feel like I have reached a place in life, where I do things because I want to do them and not because I have to do it. Atrangi Re makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a glimmer of doubt in my soul. I only felt gratitude to be part of a movie, so brilliantly directed by (the actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his movie, sometimes just being invited to the party is enough.
Aanand L Rai said he enjoys working with you because you bring inherent simplicity to the table. You made another movie Raksha Bandhan, with him. What fascinates you about his work?
I love the world he creates … it’s vibrant and colorful, yet complicated, which fascinates me. He knows his characters well and he has a solid understanding of complex human emotions, which is why he manages to present them so beautifully. His passion for storytelling and his conviction for his stories have made me collaborate with him, not once but three times already. Not all movies have been released yet.
You have always maintained that you can complete a movie in a certain number of days. But have you ever felt exhausted from working on multiple projects?
Have you ever heard someone say that they are fed up with their true love? When you are as lucky as I am and can live your dream, work, pursue, respect and admire your dream every day. Not a minute goes by when you feel exhausted. I feel alive, more than ever. All I need is an early night and a healthy breakfast, and I’m happy to host all day. I might be a Grinch at night, but once the sun comes up, it doesn’t matter what kind of week I have had. Each new day in the industry is a blessing. There is no time to be tired.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/atrangi-re-is-brilliantly-led-by-dhanush-and-sara-akshay-kumar-101637925885071.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]