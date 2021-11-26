Hollywood left Debra Messing calls out media in viral tweet for downplaying attack on Christmas parade





Democratic actress and activist Debra Messing called out left-wing media this week for downplaying the significance of an attack that left at least six dead and dozens injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin. As the Daily Wire pointed out, the media oddly avoided investigating the mobile and called the attack an accident and blamed the tragedy on an SUV. Dear Mainstream Mediaa man intentionally drove his car through a parade, killing 6 people and injuring over 50. It was not an ACCIDENT, Messing tweeted. Call him by name#Waukesha Massacre. And it was a domestic terrorist attack. Don’t minimize. Please, added the Will & Grace star. Dear Mainstream Mediaa man intentionally drove his car through a parade, killing 6 people and injuring more than 50. It was not an ACCIDENT. Call him by name#Waukesha Massacre And it was a domestic terrorist attack. Don’t minimize. Please. Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 24, 2021 The tweet quickly went viral, racking up over 40,000 likes in a matter of days. People with very different political views than Messing told the actress they agreed with her, joking about their shock. Messing replied to one of those tweets with a laughing emoji. https://t.co/audlIJJ9ls Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 24, 2021 On Sunday afternoon, a male suspect, who will not be named in accordance with the Daily Wire’s policy of prohibiting the naming of mass killers, is said to have walked through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, injuring dozens and killing at least six people , including an 8 year old boy. The driver of a red Ford Escape broke through barricades and walked through dozens of protesters on Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the Daily Wire reported at the time. Video of the incident shows the SUV hitting several marchers in the parade, including children. Witnesses described mass hysteria with people screaming and others lying dumbfounded on the sidewalk. Related: Roasted WaPo After Tweeting Waukesha Tragedy Caused By AnSUV A video on social media has reportedly emerged showing the alleged killer bragging about having pimped a minor and complaining that he is suddenly called a pedophile. As soon as we fall out, all of a sudden, now I’m a pedophile, the suspectsaid in the video, discussing a breakup. Let me explain this to you. Ten years ago, 2006, I caught a case with the mom of my oldest daughter. Yes, my little mother. She’s from Oakland. I was in the process of moving to Nevada. I met the bitch, she said she wanted to get off. So I am pimpin on the b ****. I’m taking her to Nevada, you know what I’m saying. I’m cracked, you know what I’m saying. I didn’t know the b **** was 16 at the time. She made a statement to the police at the time, that, yeah, she hoes, that I was a pimp, and, uh, she was 16, that I didn’t know. According to to The Daily Beast, the man in custody appears to match a man on the Nevada state sex offender registry, showing a 2006 conviction for lawful sexual seduction, which state law defines as intercourse between an adult of at least 18 years of age with a person under the age of 18. age 16. Related: Media Calls Waukesha Fatal Car-Ramming An Accident. They called 2017 Charlottesville Car-Ramming AnAttack. The Daily Wire is one of the Americas’ fastest growing conservative media and counter-cultural media for news, opinion and entertainment. Get inside The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailywire.com/news/hollywood-leftist-debra-messing-calls-out-media-in-viral-tweet-for-downplaying-christmas-parade-terror-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos