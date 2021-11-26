



After nearly a quarter of a century at the age of 9, the boys of “South Park” are for the best, but above all for the worst, finally men. Spoiler alert: Stop reading now if you don’t want to learn the major reveals from the new “South Park: Post COVID” special. In the hour-long episode of the show on Paramount +, tragedy strikes as Stan Marsh, Kyle Brovlofski and Eric Cartman reunite decades into the future to mourn the death of their once death-proof friend, Kenny McCormick. However, he is not the alone major character losing his life in a post-pandemic world. But before I get to the heart of the matter: At the start of the flash-forward, Comedy Central’s enduring cartoon friends are in very different places in their lives. Stan is an online whiskey consultant and romantically involved with his Alexa device. Kyle finds it difficult to “advise a start-up online”. And Kyle’s anti-Semitic executioner Eric, with his iconic turquoise beanie turned into a kippah, has apparently converted to Judaism which Kyle doesn’t buy, of course. The boys from “South Park” have been 9 years old for 23 seasons. Primordial News of Kenny’s ultimate disappearance sent shockwaves through former South Park residents, including “King of Comedy Awakened” Jimmy Valmer, now another “Jimmy” from the host’s scene. Late-night talk show that canceled her live interview with “First Lady Tom Kardashian” as a tribute to her late friend. But as details of Kenny’s life as an illustrious millionaire scientist emerge, the gang discovers the circumstances surrounding his death don’t match and decide he must have been murdered while investigating the origin of the COVID variant Delta + Rewards, which happened to bring it back to Randy Marsh’s cannabis farm at Tegridy Farms. The South Park of the future is mired in chaos when a new variant of the coronavirus strikes. Primordial Stan visits the Shady Acres retirement community to visit his father, who had long since ostracized his son over Tegridy’s disappearance and the deaths of his wife and daughter. In a heart-wrenching flashback, we learn that Shelly was caught in the barn when Stan torched the farms in a misguided attempt to prevent her parents’ divorce in the aftermath of the 2020 pandemic. Devastated by the accidental death of her daughter, Sharon later commits suicide. The truth emerges as Randy admits the unsavory origins of COVID, including details of alleyway sex with a pangolin, which he blames China for trying to rob America tegridy. The public learns that adult Kyle Broflovski works for an “online startup consulting thing”. Primordial “Space Jam 2 came out, and we all kind of gave up,” laments Randy. “We have lost our tegridy, and everything was on purpose. They needed us to lose him. The trail leads to Kenny’s dead butt as they discover a USB drive loaded with clues hidden in the corpse’s anal cavity, especially a video that reveals their awesome friend was attempting time travel to prevent the pandemic. Failing that, he blames the collapse of civilization on his “three d-khead friends” who “ruined everything when they let COVID sever their friendship and become argumentative, combative and pessimistic assholes.” Stan confronts Randy at the Shady Acres retirement community to learn about his role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Primordial “Let’s face it, guys, we killed Kenny. Meanwhile, the episode’s ending sees Kenny’s aforementioned lab partner, “Victor Chaws,” locked up at the South Park Mental Asylum Plus, where a badge reveals the Mad Scientist’s true identity: Victor Chaos, aka Professor Chaos, aka the alter ego of Beurres Stotch. “South Park: Post COVID” is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount +. Primordial

