Entertainment
2nd Annual Oswego Home Holiday Weekend | Arts and entertainment
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has announced a package of holiday-themed events and activities that will take place in Oswego over the weekend of December 3-5 to promote small businesses and spread the holiday spirit throughout the community of Oswego.
Our first weekend home for the holidays last year was very popular, especially the Santa Slow Roll, so we have another weekend of fun activities planned to get the community in the holiday spirit. and supporting our local businesses, said Mayor Barlow. We can’t wait to kick off the holiday season with the tree lighting event on November 27th and look forward to continuing the holiday spirit until the New Years!
Holiday House Events and activities From Friday December 3 to Sunday December 5
Santa Slow Roll December 3-4 – The Oswego Fire Department will parade Santa Claus and Mayor Barlow through neighborhoods around town so kids can see Santa from a safe distance. Santa will tour the east side on Friday evening and visit the west side on Saturday, each evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the city’s website or Mayor Billy Barlows’ Facebook page to check the route and ETA.
Downtown Deals From December 4 through December 6, downtown Oswego businesses, including restaurants, will be offering in-store discount sales and exclusive dining specials.
Carolers Traveling singers will be moving through the city center throughout the weekend.
Local Business Mega Tombola – Enter the Small Business Sponsored Mega Tombola by making a purchase at a participating local store or restaurant.
BOGO Blizzard Bucks – $ 50,000 in BOGO Blizzard Bucks will go on sale at the Oswegos Town Visitor Center, located at 201 W. First St., on Thursday, December 2 at 1 pm.
Residents should watch for the Santa Slow Roll card to be posted on “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page in the coming days. For more information on the Holiday Home Weekend, contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-908-7479 or visit www.oswegony.org.
