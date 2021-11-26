Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beautiful side will disappear once she enters Bollywood once Sanjay Dutt predicted





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the most beloved and beloved actors in the business. Known madly for his ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, the actor is also known to have a great relationship with the Bachchan family. But did you know that in 1993 the actor was seen talking about the beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bollywood? Let’s see what the Munna Bhai MBBS actor had to say about the Miss World winner. In 1993, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in an interview and were also shot for the cover of Cineblitz magazine. It is said that at this time, when Dutt saw Aishwariya for the first time, he was completely in awe of her beauty. However, the actor feared that the actress would lose her charm and beauty, and the reason would be Bollywood. Speaking of the same, in a frank conversation, Sanjay Dutt predicted how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would lose her beautiful side once she got to Bollywood. The actor said, “When you step into this glamor industry it starts to change you, to mature – that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she (Aishwarya) has on her face right now is going to disappear. Because she has to manage the world of cinema well and it is not easy to do. Speaking more of the struggles in the industry, Sanjay said, “It’s not just stacking, his cut-throat, it’s competitive. It’s like ‘Dude, I have to be more handsome than that, I have to be there.’ You know you are going up two steps and there will be about 500 people taking you down five steps. And you get tough. And these beautiful qualities have disappeared. “If she was standing in the road, they would all come to a screeching halt. If I did the same, they would crush me. Sanjay added. Professionally, Sanjay Dutt will now be seen on the big screen through his next film Prithviraj. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood. Dutt will be seen in a negative role. For more such amazing comeback stories, follow Koimoi! Must read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does NOT sing in Fanney Khan Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

