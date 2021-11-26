Cooper Hefner has twins with Harry Potter actor Scarlett Byrne





Hugh Hefner’s youngest son is eexpecting twins with a Harry potter Star, after the two got married a few years ago. In a pop culture twist that perhaps no one expected, 30-year-old Cooper Hefner is married to none other than the british actor formerly known as Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and the two parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. After getting married in 2019, they actually welcomed their first child in August 2020, but have now announced that they will welcome twins to add to their offspring. Breaking the news on Instagram, Cooper wrote: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new family members this spring. “We couldn’t be happier while waiting for the arrival of our twins. A very happy Thanksgiving everyone!“ On her own page, Scarlett, 31, added: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very happy to share that we will be welcoming twins in early 2022. I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving.” Cooper is the son of late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner and former playwoman Kimberley Conrad, who briefly took the lead in global partnerships for Playboy Enterprises in 2019 – will later step down to launch their own media brand, and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Last year, he also announced his campaign to run as a Democrat in the California Senate in the state. 30th District, which includes Los Angeles County. Scarlett, meanwhile, is known to have starred in several Harry potter films, and for playing the role of Nora Hildegard in The vampire diary. Credit: Warner Bros Announcing that the couple had married in a social media post on November 4 2019, Scarlett wrote: “Cooper and I are delighted to share that we got married legally. “We look forward to planning our wedding in the coming months, where we will celebrate more with our friends and family. “I love you Cooper. I am proud to be by your side, as a partner, friend and wife. “I can’t wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.“ Credit: Instagram / Scarlett Hefner Cooper also said on Instagram at the time that he and his new wife “couldn’t be happier,” adding: “Well done to a life full of love, happiness, adventure and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. “I love you dearly and look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the coming months. I love you, Scarlett.” The couple are already parents to a daughter Betsy Rose, born in 2020 and named after Cooper’s late maternal grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad – died in July of the same year.

