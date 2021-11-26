YouTuber recreates “Squid Game” and offers $ 456,000 cash prize





Hundreds of cash-strapped “Squid Game” fans took part in a real-life recreation of the hit dystopian Netflix series for a cash prize of $ 456,000. Popular YouTuber MrBeast, who has 76.4 million subscribers, said he spent $ 3.5 million on the elaborate replenishment in which 456 participants battled for the jackpot. The social media star, real name Jimmy Donaldson, said on twitter that it cost him around $ 2 million to build and produce, while he spent around $ 1.5 million in prizes. In addition to the six-figure first prize, Donaldson gave away $ 2,000 to each contestant and $ 10,000 to the finalist. The recess included the same Korean children’s games played in “Squid Game,” such as Red Light, Green Light, marbles and tug of war – in huge sets that took weeks to build. The video drew heavy criticism from viewers. MrBeast / Youtube But unlike the disturbing drama, no contestant was hurt. Instead, players were equipped with wireless explosives filled with fake blood that opened when a player was eliminated. In the Tug of War and Glass Bridge challenges, the losing contestants fell into a foam pit rather than collapsing to their deaths. Popular YouTuber MrBeast said he spent $ 3.5 million on the reenactment. MrBeast / Youtube The losing competitors fell into a foam pit. MrBeast / Youtube But true to form, the real “Squid Game” contestants were seen in footage of the game shaking as they attempted to sculpt honeycomb shapes in the dalgona challenge. The “Squid Game” reenactment isn’t the first time Donaldson has pulled off an extravagant stunt like this for his YouTube channel. Donaldson has been known to offer wacky prizes to his online subscribers willing to face off in absurd challenges, like when contestants stood in a circle for 12 days for $ 500,000 in cash. No competitor was injured during the creation of the game. MrBeast / Youtube Players were rigged with wireless explosives, which released fake blood. MrBeast / Youtube The social media sensation was the second highest paid YouTube star in 2020, earning around $ 24 million and garnering some 3 billion views, according to Forbes. But his latest video drew heavy criticism from viewers who criticized Donaldson for recreating a game about the rich exploiting the poor for their macabre pleasure. Other critics have also noted the irony of Donaldson making ad revenue by recreating a show that harshly denounces capitalism. A Twitter user was among those who criticized Mr. Beast’s “Squid Game” reenactment. The stunt video was released just a day after a smuggler who sold copies of “Squid Game” in North Korea was sentenced to death by a firing squad.

