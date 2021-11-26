Five wedding-based Bollywood movies you absolutely should watch

Bollywood Movies Based On Weddings: The shaadi season is here in all its glory. Social media platforms are inundated with photos of newlyweds displaying their warm smiles and other people joining in their happy moment. Dream wedding venues, mouthwatering menu, traditional outfits and so much more are the star of a typical Indian wedding.

For people like me who haven’t been invited to any wedding this year, Bollywood is here. About hundreds of Hindi films start with a wedding or end with a wedding. And if none of those, he mostly has a wedding somewhere in the middle of the plot. If you don’t focus entirely on logic, Drama Quotient is good enough for viewers.

In recent years, there have been films with not only a wedding scene for the actors to shake their legs, but with plotlines heavily dependent on weddings.

Here are five Bollywood movies based on weddings you might enjoy:

Queen:

This Kangana Ranaut star begins with a typical Indian wedding and luckily doesn’t end with one. The protagonist is desperate to marry the man of his dreams, but he has other plans so he cancels the marriage. The heartbroken bride then wallows in pain for a while, but then decides to go on her honeymoon, alone. That’s when she finds herself and gives an important lesson to the girls who were raised with the idea that their marriage would be the most important event in their life that life is beyond that.

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar play the role of a couple deeply in love with each other and almost restless to get married. Due to unforeseen circumstances, rather biological circumstances, the couple go through a difficult time just before their wedding day and the sweet love story turns into a comedic. Khurrana’s character deals with the idea of ​​toxic masculinity where he always has to ‘play’ in bed to be a man and Pednekar’s character being a woman is blamed for his inability to do so. Everything is fine in the end they both accept that something cannot be forced.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana:

This star of Kriti Kharbanda and Rajkummar Rao teaches a great lesson in male ego or at least appearance. The character of Kharbanda flees her home on her wedding night, leaving the groom (Rajkummar Rao) alone at the mandap and decides to accept a government post she had always dreamed of. The male leader then takes it to heart and works hard to achieve a higher position than the female leader. He ignores her, makes her feel small and over time learns to forgive her.

Simple daddy Ki Maruti:

Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty starred in this comedic film that would be nothing without the film’s wedding. Saleem’s character is caught in an inevitable circumstance and ends up losing his father’s maruti car which he bought as a gift to Saleem’s sister for her wedding. One of the more peculiar wedding preparations takes place in the background as the protagonist deals with the situation and the audience receives a cinematic treat as they twist and turn with laughter in their seats.

Baaja Baraat Group:

One of the funniest films of its time has Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma as the main cast. The two characters decide to open a wedding planning business through which they move closer to each other only to move away at some point. The film not only gives its colorful take on Indian weddings, but also makes it impossible to notice how our society views weddings as the most auspicious day to display their social status, money, love and everything in between.

To think of Bollywood movies based on weddings, the list is endless. Of Vivah, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Shaandaar, Dolly Ki Doli and the most recent like Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Hum Do Hamare Do among many others. For the audience who loves a good wedding scene to cry on, Bollywood hardly disappoints.

