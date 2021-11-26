Derry actor John Duddy and Derry Girls star in new Colin Brodericks movie A Bend In The River: Now on Amazon Prime and Googleplay

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.8333%"/> John Duddy and Kathy Kiera Clarke in A Bend in the River.

There, after a half-life of battling alcohol and drug addiction while working as a carpenter, he found himself in Times Square 14 years ago begging for dollar bills to pay for vodka. Then he got sober and everything changed.

Colin wrote and published four books, he became a playwright, actor, screenwriter and director. It’s a remarkable story in every way.

In A Bend in The River, he explores what it’s like to finally come home.

The protagonist, an author named Matt Donnelly, is played by Derry Man and former boxing champion John Duddy. John retired from the sport after boxing professionally for seven and a half years. He fought at Madison Square Garden nine times.

Then he moved away from fighting at the height of his career to pursue an acting career.

I stopped fighting because I was done with it. I was done with the business and the fights and the loneliness, John said.

Once I was finished, a friend of ours, Seamus McDonagh, contacted me. He fought Evander Holyfield in the early 90s for the heavyweight title. He called just to make sure I was okay. Because when I announced my retirement, everyone said to themselves: What is wrong? Is he okay?

Kathy Kiera Clarke.

Seamus and I used to talk about acting before and he said: Look, I’m in a play, about an Irish American. He’s a professional fighter. He plans to retire and is an alcoholic. I said two out of three are not bad. I’m having a crack at this. The play was primarily performed by professional veterans. Irish filmmaker Jimmy Smallhorne said: Hey, John, have you ever heard of Colin Broderick? And I said: Yes I think, isn’t he the writer? And Jimmy said It’s him, you gotta come say hi to Colin, he’s one of your boys from the North.

Once we started talking, we just hit it off. And that was something I loved about Colin. You meet people and there are a lot of great talkers, but what makes the difference is the action. You have to get in the ring and do it, there’s no point in talking about it.

Colin released his first feature film, Emerald City in 2016. The film tells the story of a team of Irish construction workers partying in the Bronx and coming to the end of the line. It was the first movie John starred in, and it also stars Colin.

John was America’s most famous Irish boxer, before Conor McGregor, Colin said.

Colin Broderick and John Duddy. Photo of Anthony Mulcahywja.

The buzz that surrounded John at that time was huge, and I’m not a sportsman. But I finally went to one of his fights just to see what it was about.

Shortly after, we crossed paths. John had just retired from boxing and we met randomly at an event at the Irish Consulate. I was like, Hey, how are you? I was in your fight. And he was like, Oh, you’re the writer. We just started talking and basically we’ve been talking ever since.

John is one of those people you know I’ve met and just became quick friends. He performed in two plays that I wrote: Spudmunchers, then Father Who, which was on Broadway. Then I decided I was going to get into the cinema. I didn’t really know how to make a movie. No idea. But we did it anyway. And we’ve had an amazing experience with Emerald City, and we always get great feedback. So that kind of took us to the next level.

For me. I was like, that’s it. I want to try to do this for the rest of my life. It’s great, says John.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:148.1481%"/>

You know, and the stories that Colin tells, an Irishman, an immigrant like me, of people leaving their homes and living in America. Me and Colin have more in common than I thought, coming from a sports background and coming from his crazy past.

But that’s what I loved about it. Just do it, not just talk about it. Colin would be like here John reading this, let’s go, let’s go. It’s been 10 years now, and there are two feature films and two plays.

A Bend in the River was shot by Hollywood photography veteran Shane Kelly: Scanner Darkly, Whered You Go Bernadette and Oscar winner Boyhood.

Shane, also originally from County Tyrone, shot the film using as much natural light as possible, making it appear majestic and spellbinding. Co. Tyrone’s expansive grounds compliment Johns’ performance throughout this deep and emotional self-discovery, as he confronts the ghosts of his past.

John and I have been exploring these topics of emigration and, you know, exile from northern Ireland for a long time, Colin said.

Like, what it means to be from the North specifically, and to be an immigrant. We have explored these questions together for 10 years since the day we met. A Bend in the River is really the culmination of all this work. We wanted to take it to the next level, make a feature film, where we could go back to NI together and just shoot it and explore all of these themes, really trying to articulate this immigrant struggle.

Johns’ uncle John Francis Duddy, 17, who was a boxer, was reportedly the first to be shot dead on Bloody Sunday. He is the boy worn in iconic images of the priest with the white handkerchief leading the men who carry Jackies’ body out of the fray. John was named after his uncle.

The film itself explores not only the theme of immigration as a whole, but also how we remember it, Colin said.

The vulnerability of memory. The things we wear and our version of the story that we have built that we kind of lean on. And that’s sort of a universal theme.

As a director and screenwriter, you know, I sat down with John, and we had a really serious conversation about it, you know, how far do we go? How vulnerable do we allow ourselves to be by revealing our own stories? You see this scene in the movie, where you have the flashback to the Troubles. This boy we’re carrying is John’s uncle. This is serious stuff. And we didn’t take it lightly.

Irish composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire’s original score elevates the incredible cinematography of Shane Kelly and the visuals of the County Tyrone countryside. Colm MacCon Iomaire was nominated for an IFTA for the original score. One of two nominations the film received this year at the prestigious awards ceremony. (The other was for Derry Girls ‘Kathy Keira Clarke in Best Supporting Actor.) Mac Con Iomiares’ haunting strings set the tone for Matt Donnelly’s story. John thinks we need to talk more about growing up during The Troubles.

I’ve always found it fascinating, you know we didn’t talk about anything when we were growing up, John said.

People are like: No it’s normal, we go on, you live your life and you do your thing. You didn’t act like a war was growing. What Colin grew up and my parents went through was certainly a lot worse, like in the early 90s. It was a lot less than before, but it was still there.

You know, seeing British troops in the streets and having your bag searched on your way to school. Little things like that are not normal.

You never somehow recognized or dealt with it. Look what’s going on right now with Bloody Sunday, you know, 50, and I just saw my Aunt K there, and you got the white handkerchief. It’s been 50 years, and they’re only starting to talk about it now.

A Bend in the River produces a nostalgic reminder of the past. Colins’ writing paints and provokes many untold stories of Irish people and women who fled to find another life.

The story of the house and what it’s like to leave it all behind for a new one. Becoming an immigrant by choice, and in most cases, out of desperation or need. The stillness in Johns’ delivery is intense, captivating, and effortless.

It’s taken so long to process all of this trauma and come out of an era in NI, of silence, that you can’t talk about The Troubles, Colin said.

For a long time you couldn’t talk about what had happened in your community, or you would be left out, all this secrecy and silence.

It’s really only now, what happened to Lyra McKee, you see the documentary with Lyra just screened at the Belfast Film Festival. You have the Lyra McKee documentary, you have Kenneth Brannaghs Belfast, and you have A Bend in the River, all of which talk about it in very open terms.

Indeed, what you see now are artists saying, here, this is what our past was. I don’t think we were ready to do it until now. I think this is the time. These films will open a door for that sort of thing to happen. But it’s sort of very new. I don’t think people really know how to feel about this just yet. You know, as an artist, you’re out there, and you’re trying to break down that glass wall and say, okay, let’s go through here and do this.

But the public still comes. You know, it’s a lot easier if you live outside of NI, a lot easier if you were born or raised after the Troubles. There is a whole generation of people still struggling to overcome these labels and fear.

We haven’t had a screening in Ireland yet. Next year at some point they were coming home and going to have a big premiere in Omagh. We will have a great projection and will do it well. I shot the movie where I grew up and come home and do that was terrifying. I’ve had this feeling all along, if I’m wrong .. I will never go home again!

John trained double Oscar winner and legendary actor Robert De Niro for his 2013 film Grudge Match. De Niro helped him land the role of Scottish boxer Ken Buchanan in the film Hands of Stone.

This is crazy, hi. I never really had a conversation with anyone about it, John said.

I tell myself, I worked with De Niro for six weeks and he was a gentleman. He was healthy and so kind. The first few times he was very calm. We just did our business and then slowly but surely he started leading me into his lecture and we started talking.

He once told me that we were making tampons; I made him throw a left hook, double left hooks. He was like: I remember I was doing this movie, Raging Bull, and Jake LaMotta, he was training me. I’m like, does he think I don’t know what Raging Bull is, or who Jake LaMotta is?

He was the reason I ended up being on Hands of Stone, the Roberto Durn movie. I played Ken Buchanan.

And the funny thing is that Charlie Nash beat Ken Buchanan for the European title. My dad Mickey was also Kens’ training partner for a while. Then I ended up portraying him in a film with De Niro.

Broderick and Duddy may have left Northern Ireland a long time ago, but together they’ve finally returned, and with A Bend In The River they’ve managed to bring something precious back with them.