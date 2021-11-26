Aascar Ravichandran dons Jackie Chan alongside Bollywood star for Anniyan remake

AascarRavichandran, who produced the hit Tamil film Anniyanis currently planning to remake the film in Hindi. He has revealed that he will be shooting the film with a prominent Bollywood actor alongside Jackie Chan, who is well known for films includingRush Hour, The Karate Kid, The Spy Next Door and many others.Ravichandran and AascarRavichandran have known each other for some time, and their relationship goes back a long way.

AascarRavichandran is ready to produce a filmAnniyanstarring Jackie Chan and a Bollywood actor, Ravichandran has distributed several Jackie Chan films in Tamil, and the actor has also been the main guest on his film Dasavatharam, starring Kamal Haasan. Fans were very excited with the news that made the headlines and are waiting for the film to hit screens.

Before the Hindi remake of Anniya, Chan will soon appear in an action comedy titledClimb on. The actor will step into the shoes of Lao Luo, a failed martial artist who sets out on a tumultuous journey because of his love for his horse. According to reports released by Variety, the actor started shooting the film last month and it will hit the big screen in 2022.

In the film, Chan’s character, Lao Luo’s horse, can be taken away from him due to a debt dispute. The film will see him asking his daughter Xiaobao and her boyfriend for help. The trio then set out on a trip together and set off on a journey to solve Chan’s problem. Alibaba Pictures will fund the film with Beijing Hairun Pictures and HG Entertainment Film Company.

Chan was most recently seen inAvant-garde. The action-adventure film received mixed reviews, but Chan was praised for his action-packed performance. Stanley Tong directed the film and marked his sixth collaboration with the actor. The film also saw Yang Yang and Miya Muqi take on key roles. The film is about an accountant who finds himself in trouble after being targeted by a terrorist organization. It was then that Vanguard, a security company, came to his aid.

(Image: Instagram / @ jackiechan)