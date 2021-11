It’s time to empower the actor

Scientists are calling for a new start in efforts to protect biodiversity. The photo is the Flaming Woodpecker (Colaptes auratus L.). Credit: Marten Winter, iDiv

To achieve the global goal of conserving biodiversity, implementation at the national level needs to be significantly improved. National policy instruments need to define precisely the parties responsible for effective action and implementation. Accountability must be ensured by systematically monitoring progress. These recommendations are at the heart of a three-step framework proposed by an international team of scientists led by the German Center for Integrated Biodiversity Research (iDiv) published in the journal. Conservation letter.. The authors stress the urgent need to avoid repeated failures of past international agreements and move on to the effective implementation of agreed political goals. In particular, an error must be avoided.

Next spring, a government delegation will be convened to the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity (COP 15) in Kunming, China, to discuss new global biodiversity targets for the decades to come under the Convention on biodiversity (CBD). To negotiate. In retrospect, the international community has repeatedly failed to meet most of its biodiversity targets. For example, according to Eurostat, bird populations on common agricultural land in Europe have declined by 17% since 2000. The continuing decline in biodiversity poses a major threat to human health and well-being.

A team of 55 scientists proposed a framework on how to effectively implement international biodiversity targets at national and local levels. This framework comprises three interrelated stages. Step 1 involves translating the global goals into national goals and action plans and clearly identifying the sectors responsible for implementation. Agriculture, infrastructure, trade, finance, etc. According to the author, these action plans should be jointly designed by a wide range of actors from different sectors. This is about creating strong co-ownership of the action plan and closing the accountability gap. For example, farmers’ unions need to identify actions that are important for agricultural biodiversity and pollination services. Or the financial sector must be taken advantage of. Investment decision Promote social and environmental change.

In step 2, you need to implement the action between the sectors. This requires adopting a full range of effective behavioral intervention tools, not just outreach. The major challenge here is the need to redesign existing regulatory frameworks, funding flows and network structures that currently support behaviors detrimental to biodiversity. This is the case, for example, with many agricultural policy subsidies. Scientists say helping ecosystems recover requires effective funding mechanisms. The current CBD plan aims to deploy 20% of Ecosystem We need to recover from biodiversity loss in the past and make an ambitious recovery to bend the curve, said Dr Andrea Perino, researcher at iDiv and lead author of the publication. Significant investments and comprehensive recovery plans from different sectors will protect ecosystem health and human well-being in the future.

Step 3 consists of evaluating progress and making the actor accountable. To enable accountability, countries must implement national biodiversity monitoring systems, the authors write. These monitoring systems must be able to trace changes in biodiversity to sectors and administrative units, including the impact of production and consumption. “There is an error that should not be repeated, which does not precisely define the outcome of specific goals and responsible actors,” said the authors and corresponding research groups from iDiv and the University. Martin Luther from Halle-Wittenberg. Professor Henrique Pereira, who is responsible for it, said. “New executives who don’t guarantee accountability are doomed to failure. We need systematic and efficient real-time monitoring. It is time to empower the actors.

Scientists emphasize that these three steps are interrelated and need to be improved with each implementation cycle. They believe that adopting this framework will advance national and local governments in protecting national and global biodiversity. “We must now act boldly to stop and reverse the loss of biodiversity,” said Alettabon, senior author and research group leader at the Helmholtz Environmental Research Center (UFZ, Friedrichschiller University Jena and iDiv). said the professor. “The government must systematically translate biodiversity the goal We will engage in specific national actions to ensure responsible accountability across the sector. We ask for a quick and reliable investment to secure our survival system for the future of our children. “

For more information:

Andrea Perino et al, Biodiversity after 2020: Bridging the Gap between Global Goals and National Implementation, Conservation letter (2021). Andrea Perino et al, Biodiversity after 2020: Bridging the Gap between Global Goals and National Implementation,(2021). DOI: 10.1111 / conl.12848

Provided by Halle-Jena-Leipzig, Center for Integrated Biodiversity Research (iDiv), Germany