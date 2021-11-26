“From Rwanda to Hollywood”: Kigali’s style goes global

Matthew Rugamba knew his Rwandan fashion label had arrived when Junior Nyong’o, brother of Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, attended the world premiere of “Black Panther” in a three-piece suit designed by him. .

Hours after the glitzy Los Angeles event, Rugamba’s House of Tayo brand website exploded as inquiries flooded in from around the world for his high-end designs.

“It changed the perspective,” the 32-year-old told AFP, still stunned by the turn of events that propelled his “made in Rwanda” label onto the Hollywood red carpet.

“For so many years we have told people our fashion is good … but sometimes it takes moments like this to really take it to the next level,” said Rugamba, who has dual Rwandan nationality and British.

Kigali has yet to reach the heights of Lagos, Africa’s fashion hub, but the capital of the small landlocked nation of 13 million is hosting its own fashion week and attracting a dedicated clientele of the wealthy. locals, expatriates, members of the diaspora and tourists.

“I love the way they make clothes, the way they design their clothes, I also love their simplicity,” said Emmanuel Safari, lawyer and frequent visitor to the House of Tayo boutique located in an upscale district of Kigali. .

“The clothes, you put them on and you feel good!”

Some Rwandan brands have even caught the attention of President Paul Kagame, pictured wearing a bespoke Kigali Moshions brand shirt.

“Change the story”

But what is the “Kigali style”?

“It’s pop but it’s not flashy,” according to Jean-Victor Brun, a 50-year-old Haitian-American who came to Rwanda to develop projects in new technologies.

“Modern, ethnic and rooted in the identity of our country,” says Joselyne Umutoniwase, founder of Rwanda Clothing.

Identity is at the heart of many Rwandan brands, which excel in producing bespoke clothing, drawing on a tailoring tradition that dates back decades.

For example, Umutoniwase, which employs 45 people, incorporates the characteristic geometric designs of Imigongo art – a painting style that uses cow dung and natural pigments – into its designs.

Likewise, beads found on royal headdresses and other traditional items are found on jacket lapels, while Rwandan shoe brand Uzuri K&Y borrows from the country’s weaving traditions to create braided sandals.

Brand co-founder Ysolde Shimwe said young designers like her wanted to change the image of Rwanda, 27 years after the 1994 genocide killed more than 800,000 people, mostly Tutsi.

“Ten years ago, when you searched Rwanda on Google, you saw nothing but machetes, people killing each other and starving children in the streets,” she told AFP.

“As Rwandan designers, we are also helping to change the narrative of Rwanda and above all to change the way people perceive Rwanda, because we are more than that, we are more than our historical context. “

Bullish outlook

The Rwandan fashion industry has also received a helping hand from the government, which in 2016-2017 massively increased import taxes on second-hand clothing – mainly from the United States and Europe – to promote local manufacturers.

The move, which more than increased tariffs tenfold, effectively imposed a moratorium on trade involving the sale of second-hand clothes from the West at low prices to East African consumers.

At the same time, the government allowed designers to import fabrics tax-free, giving a boost to the nascent industry, Umutoniwase said.

But, with over 80 percent of the population living in rural areas, according to the World Bank, many Rwandans cannot afford these local brands.

Umutoniwase, whose prices range from around $ 70 (€ 60) for a shirt to $ 80 (€ 70) for a dress, told AFP the small size of the market presented big challenges.

Moreover, the devastation caused by the genocide also contributed to a huge skills shortage in the country, designer Shimwe said.

“Eight years ago when we wanted to start a shoe brand, we couldn’t necessarily find a skilled workforce, there was literally no one with shoe experience or skills. “she said.

But a sign of the industry’s bullish growth prospects, some of the roughly 1,100 employees she has trained have since founded their own label, she said.

“It’s a great cycle that we were able to create.”