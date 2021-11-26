How Bollywood arrogantly ignores South India

We are a country whose history is an endless interweaving of migrations. And yet, our largest storytelling industries, built on the energy of these multiple crossovers, is just nil and never sakkath when it comes to telling the story of the North and the South. It is a paradox that does not disappear.

There are exceptions each of us can think of, I’m sure, but that’s my point. These films should not be exceptions. I would love to hear what you think, dear reader. In the meantime, let me go over the two honorable exceptions that I can think of.

I loved Padosan (1968) for many reasons, including Mehmoods’ verve, but found myself wishing for more than the limited caricature of Carnatic-loving Madrasi that was allowed to him. Where did he come from? What was he doing in this town? The answers to these questions might have left us with a far superior movie.

The other movie that kicks ass in this department is the somewhat underrated Aiyyaa (2012). Bollywood movies rarely build around the idea of ​​female lust and rapture, and this part ensures that the Prithviraj-Rani Mukerji couple gallop and frolic in the funniest way.

I’m not used to laughing in general, but alas, such ambushes put me down through observation. If Bollywood managed to have a decent lungi, let alone a lungi dance, I’ve only seen it in this beautifully self-aware film. Chennai Express (2013) and his song Thalaivaa are worth only a bow of saliva well articulated for his laziness to watch the North-South adventure.

It is this laziness that is the mystery that we will have to endure from time to time.

I survived Vivek Sonis Meenakshi Sundareshwar and existential questions like why anyone living in Madurai would start sentences in Tamil and end in Hindi like it was the most natural thing in the world. Sanya Malhotra wears a look of extraordinary greed throughout the film, and it’s a mystery that is never resolved, as nothing in her neighborhood inspires, or even explains, such devotion.

Maybe they filmed her while she was starring in another movie. And maybe I just got jaundiced and forgot to collectively congratulate Bollywood on their new map of India, for moving their Tam-brahm fantasies and ignorant Rajini references from Madras to Madurai.

The nicest thing I will say is that it produces a Madurai which is magically empty and bathed in some kind of weird light, as if someone has forgotten the camera inside of it. ‘a giant coffee filter. He also owns a Bengaluru that looks like inside the International Space Station. These are the real achievements of the films. In addition to producing yawns and innocent sleep. No shame was felt when I fell asleep on my first two attempts to look.

If you want to shoot a movie in Madurai and travel through a linguistic / cultural gradient, you don’t have to look very hard for real inspirations. The city that never sleeps is home to multiple migrant communities that have taken root and left their mark on the local culture. The community of Saurashtra is only the most obvious example. I can only wonder about the infernal blindness that ignores these acts of transition to fall back on a costumed drama of a host family of empty heritage.

Much more interesting things happen when non-Bollywood filmmakers turn to North-South travel.

The Bombay film, in Tamil cinema, never avoids difficult questions for the exotic. Even a director like Mani Ratham, who regularly drops his brains and politics in the form of a dripping omelet in his films, manages to do a couple of interesting things in Nayakan (1987) and Bombay (1995). Pa. Ranjith has a better migration movie, and that doesn’t really need her superstar in Kaala (2018).

Selvaraghavan, whose random genius should have had better odds, locates the north-south encounter in the heart of Chennai in his rainbow colony 7G (2004) and makes some interesting remarks on how class and caste might come together as he sends his protagonists through each other’s lives. Rajeev Ravis’ film Malayalam Kammatipaadam (2016) only has a few serious minutes in Mumbai, but is much more attentive to these moments and their potential to hint at important issues. Nagraj Manjules Sairat (2016) brings his runaways to a Hyderabad stripped of clichés and stock images.

One might wonder if it is absurdity or blind privilege that besets Bollywood filmmakers when it comes to looking at similar ethnographic opportunities that present themselves on every street corner in their city.

There is also perhaps an arrogance that comes from never having to be accountable to an audience when making films in a predominantly made-up language, and unspoken official printers. Perhaps all sense of the hinterland is cloudy in such a situation and needs to be erased as the alternative would be to reveal fractures and fissions. If this is the reason, then we will have no relief from the political fad and Conjeevaram centric clichés for a very long time indeed.