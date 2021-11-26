Connect with us

Entertainment

Anupamaa lead actor to start filming for another “Day Turns Dark” project – ThePrint

Published

15 hours ago

on

By


Text size:

New Delhi [India], Nov. 26 (ANI / ThePRTree): Famous “Anupamaa” actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who stars as Vanraj Shah in the daily soap opera, has landed a new role in a web series.

The actor was spotted filming for a web adaptation of a novel, “Day Turns Dark”.

The “Day Turns Dark” web series was written by former Air Force personnel Sunil Sihag Gora. The story of the book, ‘Day Turns Dark’ revolves around a young cricketer, Nitin. The protagonist undergoes a life-changing incident due to which a plethora of consequences emerge that could change the course of his being.

He was relentlessly gripped by guilt as he tried to overcome it with unwavering determination. In the web series, Sudhanshu Pandey plays this role most effectively, making the most of the character and the novel.

The actor also recently wrapped up filming for his project ‘Sri Ganganagar Rajasthan’ where he plays the role of a social activist transformed into a young politician Radheshyam Hooda.

Speaking of Sudhanshu’s dedication to his work, prolific writer Gora said, “I am indebted to Sudhanshu sir for his dedication and support he has represented towards the company. While he’s definitely a good actor, he’s also an amazing human being to work with. It is rare that established actors like him agree to join new directors like me. I have a lot of hope for this project and that this partnership would embark together on a journey that will reach new heights. “

Former Air Force personnel Sunil Sihag Gora is not only the author of the novel, but he is also finalizing the script for the film in addition to directing and producing it. Considering Sudhanshu Pandey’s prowess that he has showcased in his previous projects, this upcoming “Day Turns Dark” web series will no doubt be something to watch.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / ThePRTree)

This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://theprint.in/ani-press-releases/anupamaa-lead-actor-to-start-shooting-for-another-project-day-turns-dark/772405/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article