The nostalgic “liquorice pizza” misadventures

Alana Kane (played by Alana Haim), the 25-year-old rebel at the center of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, Licorice Pizza, is very bored and a little broke. Stuck in odd jobs and still living with her family in the San Fernando Valley, Alana finds herself drawn to Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), a 15-year-old with a quick and hilarious speech. to another in 1970s California, years before helicopter parenting was invented. Do you think it’s weird that I hang out with Gary and his friends all the time? Alana asks her sister in the middle of the movie. Her relationship with Gary isn’t quite a romance, but it’s propelled by a dizzying flirtation, walking a fuzzy line of relevance. Then she answers her own question with the obvious answer: I think it’s weird that I hang out all the time with Gary and his 15-year-old friends.

Throughout Anderson’s unpredictable and exciting directorial career, the weird has been a constant. Licorice Pizza is pointedly named after a long string of record stores which dominated Southern California in Anderson’s childhood, but it also suggests the combo of incongruous flavors the director has always specialized in as a storyteller, a mix that may seem off-putting but ends up playing out in candy. His last effort dates from 2017 Phantom wire, which was billed as a drama about a genius fashion designer, but spent most of its time raucously portraying the protagonists’ bittersweet romance with his new muse. Licorice Pizza is an ancient comedy about Alana and Gary’s tooling in the valley, but it’s also a bittersweet reminiscence of how difficult it is to embrace adulthood.

Alana, as she puts it, probably shouldn’t hang out with a bunch of 15-year-olds. But during Anderson’s 133-minute shaggy thread, she goes on various get-rich-quick schemes with Gary. She also runs into a number of questionable adults: alcohol-drunk actors, nervous politicians, producers of coked films and other local celebrities. They are all at least as buffoonish as Gary’s gang of teenage friends, who walk into restaurants and classy order sodas on ice, as if asking for a martini. Alana isn’t quite sure what to do with her future, so why not keep the nostalgia for the youth Gary has to offer?

These slightly transgressive tension frames Licorice Pizza, a film mostly in light of the plot that turns from vignette to vignette, as if fueled by Gary’s short attention span. More often than not, Alana rolls her eyes at her young companion, but her charm lies in her firm teenage belief that he is the most interesting person in the world. They meet when she does her portrait on high school photo day; Gary, a born artist who recently appeared in a family comedy film, gives Alana a boyish smile and persuades her to have dinner with him. Soon, she helps him provide waterbeds all over the county, the first of many fads Gary jumps on in search of a quick buck.

Tales of Licorice Pizza are inspired by the early years of Hollywood mainstay Gary Goetzman, a former child actor who appeared in the comedy Lucille Ball Yours, mine and ours (a film a bit like the one Garys is part of), before eventually becoming a producer for Jonathan Demme and Tom Hanks. Some of the personalities that Alana and Gary meet are barely-disguised versions of real celebrities. Christine Ebersole plays a brassy version of Ball, while Sean Penns’ character is a drinker actor named Jack Holden, who is obviously inspired by William Holden. Others are explicitly identified, such as Los Angeles mayoral candidate Joel Wachs (Benny Safdie) and legendary storyteller / hairstylist Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), a broom-headed boyfriend of Barbra Streisand who became a studio mogul.

Their desperation to cling to the past is just as apparent as Alanas, and far more pathetic. Holden subjects Alana to a horribly funny drunken dinner that ends with him trying to recreate his celebrity’s action stunts; Peters barks angrily at his legendary girlfriend as Gary and Alana try to fill his new waterbed. Anderson takes every encounter and turns it into a tragicomic tale of doom, a glimpse into the grim future of curdled success and ill-engendered dreams that seems to await so many Hollywood figures, be they stars or junkies. Through it all, Alana and Garys’ connection retains an eerie purity, though the moments when that border is threatened carry an undeniably captivating discomfort. If the misadventures of Licorice Pizza I missed having a moral, but Alana’s teenage homesickness is an intoxicating force enough to push the viewer on.