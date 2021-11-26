Here are some options on what to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers (Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels)

NATIONAL LEVEL – The turkey has been served, the thanks have been returned and your loved ones have left the table. Now what do you do with all those Thanksgiving Day leftovers?

How safe are my leftovers?

Some would say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is leftovers. But how do you know if your leftovers are still safe to eat?

First of all, there are specific ways to store your leftovers. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends packaging food in smaller portions and in shallow containers to allow for faster cooling. He says a whole turkey stored as such would take too long to cool to a safe temperature, allowing bacteria to multiply.

Then always keep items in the refrigerator or freezer indoors two o’clock of the kitchen.

The USDA also states that if leftovers are placed in the refrigerator, they can be safely eaten three to four days after Thanksgiving. That’s right! You can take out that turkey and stuffing until the Monday after Thanksgiving!

If you want to celebrate America’s finest holiday a little longer, leftovers in the freezer are considered to be of better quality within two to six months of the holidays. Believe it or not, you may be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday until Memorial Day.

Having trouble remembering the dates? Label leftover containers, create a virtual calendar reminder, or even download one of the many apps dedicated to tracking food storage dates.

For advice on reheating, please visit the USDA website. If you have questions about the safe use of your leftovers, the USDA recommends that you call its Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) -MPHotline (674-6854) or visit the website from the USDA. Food Safety and Inspection Service.

What to do with my leftovers?

Now that you’ve stored your leftovers safe and want to reheat them, what can you do with them?

If you don’t want to just rehash the meal you had on Thanksgiving, there are plenty of options and opportunities to get creative. Here are a few things to consider when you want to create something new from your Thanksgiving leftovers:

Prepare a sandwich : A popular option has always been to make a sandwich with what’s left of the holiday feast. Toast some bread, add a little turkey, cranberry sauce, and salad dressing, and you’ve successfully compacted the wonders of the Thanksgiving meal into one convenient meal. A simple online search will return many different recipes to make such a creative dish.

: A popular option has always been to make a sandwich with what’s left of the holiday feast. Toast some bread, add a little turkey, cranberry sauce, and salad dressing, and you’ve successfully compacted the wonders of the Thanksgiving meal into one convenient meal. A simple online search will return many different recipes to make such a creative dish. Turkey soup : During the winter months, nothing warms up as much as a good soup. By adding turkey broth, grated turkey, your leftover vegetables, and a few other seasonings, this option is sure to warm you up. To see the results on various recipes, Click here.

During the winter months, nothing warms up as much as a good soup. By adding turkey broth, grated turkey, your leftover vegetables, and a few other seasonings, this option is sure to warm you up. To see the results on various recipes, Click here. Turkey pie : Isn’t soup quite your thing? Then take those leftovers and bake them in a delicious pot pie! Click here if you would like to see a variety of recipes for making pot pie.

: Isn’t soup quite your thing? Then take those leftovers and bake them in a delicious pot pie! Click here if you would like to see a variety of recipes for making pot pie. Milkshakes and smoothies : Need to thin out your diet a little? You can take some of your leftovers and make smoothies and milkshakes of them.

: Need to thin out your diet a little? You can take some of your leftovers and make smoothies and milkshakes of them. make a turkey salad : Take this chicken salad staple, but top it up with turkey instead! Mix some of this leftover turkey with celery, mayonnaise and other ingredients to make a delicious dish. To view a variety of recipes, Click here.

There are plenty of options for making something new from those leftovers after Thanksgiving!

Why should I keep my leftovers?

According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US landfills see about 70 billion pounds of food waste each year. As a result, it increases methane emissions in landfills, is costly for the consumer, contributes to increased energy and resource use, and does not support local communities.

EPA and USDA have joined several partners with 2030 American Champions of Food Loss and Waste. This group works together to empower businesses and organizations to reduce food loss.

So, before you throw away those leftovers, be sure to have a little fun with some creative meal options that will make the planet happy.

