Entertainment
What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers
NATIONAL LEVEL – The turkey has been served, the thanks have been returned and your loved ones have left the table. Now what do you do with all those Thanksgiving Day leftovers?
How safe are my leftovers?
Some would say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is leftovers. But how do you know if your leftovers are still safe to eat?
First of all, there are specific ways to store your leftovers. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends packaging food in smaller portions and in shallow containers to allow for faster cooling. He says a whole turkey stored as such would take too long to cool to a safe temperature, allowing bacteria to multiply.
Then always keep items in the refrigerator or freezer indoors two o’clock of the kitchen.
The USDA also states that if leftovers are placed in the refrigerator, they can be safely eaten three to four days after Thanksgiving. That’s right! You can take out that turkey and stuffing until the Monday after Thanksgiving!
If you want to celebrate America’s finest holiday a little longer, leftovers in the freezer are considered to be of better quality within two to six months of the holidays. Believe it or not, you may be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday until Memorial Day.
Having trouble remembering the dates? Label leftover containers, create a virtual calendar reminder, or even download one of the many apps dedicated to tracking food storage dates.
For advice on reheating, please visit the USDA website. If you have questions about the safe use of your leftovers, the USDA recommends that you call its Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) -MPHotline (674-6854) or visit the website from the USDA. Food Safety and Inspection Service.
What to do with my leftovers?
Now that you’ve stored your leftovers safe and want to reheat them, what can you do with them?
If you don’t want to just rehash the meal you had on Thanksgiving, there are plenty of options and opportunities to get creative. Here are a few things to consider when you want to create something new from your Thanksgiving leftovers:
- Prepare a sandwich: A popular option has always been to make a sandwich with what’s left of the holiday feast. Toast some bread, add a little turkey, cranberry sauce, and salad dressing, and you’ve successfully compacted the wonders of the Thanksgiving meal into one convenient meal. A simple online search will return many different recipes to make such a creative dish.
- Turkey soup: During the winter months, nothing warms up as much as a good soup. By adding turkey broth, grated turkey, your leftover vegetables, and a few other seasonings, this option is sure to warm you up. To see the results on various recipes, Click here.
- Turkey pie: Isn’t soup quite your thing? Then take those leftovers and bake them in a delicious pot pie! Click here if you would like to see a variety of recipes for making pot pie.
- Milkshakes and smoothies: Need to thin out your diet a little? You can take some of your leftovers and make smoothies and milkshakes of them.
- make a turkey salad: Take this chicken salad staple, but top it up with turkey instead! Mix some of this leftover turkey with celery, mayonnaise and other ingredients to make a delicious dish. To view a variety of recipes, Click here.
There are plenty of options for making something new from those leftovers after Thanksgiving!
Why should I keep my leftovers?
According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US landfills see about 70 billion pounds of food waste each year. As a result, it increases methane emissions in landfills, is costly for the consumer, contributes to increased energy and resource use, and does not support local communities.
EPA and USDA have joined several partners with 2030 American Champions of Food Loss and Waste. This group works together to empower businesses and organizations to reduce food loss.
So, before you throw away those leftovers, be sure to have a little fun with some creative meal options that will make the planet happy.
Always be informed. Click here to get the latest news and information delivered to your inbox
Sources
2/ https://wydaily.com/brews-and-bites/2021/11/26/what-to-do-with-those-thanksgiving-leftovers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]