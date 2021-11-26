Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi released some time ago and has been roaring business ever since. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film that was Bollywood’s first major artist to hit screens after the second lockdown has succeeded in enticing audiences to venture into theaters in droves. Now in its third week in a row Sooryavanshi managed to rake in additional Rs. 18.68 cr.

In this box office report, we take a look at the collections for the third week of Sooryavanshi while also comparing the same to previous versions of Akshay Kumars which have reached their third week in theaters. Collection of Rs. 18.68 cr, Sooryavanshi became Akshay Kumars biggest earner in week 3, far surpassing his previous outings. Indeed, the company of Sooryavanshi in week 3 overshadowed Akshays other movies like Good news who collected Rs. 15.74 cr, Mangal Mission who collected Rs. 15.03 cr, Full of house 4 who collected Rs. 13.06 cr, Air lift who collected Rs. 11.97 cr, Kesari who collected Rs. 11.69 cr, 2.0 who collected Rs. 9.31 cr, Jolly LLB 2 who collected Rs. 8.52 cr, Rustom who collected Rs. 7.71 cr, and Toilets – Ek Prem Katha which collected Rs. 7.20 cr.

While Sooryavanshi still continuing to run the film still faces competition this week with two new releases viz. John Abraham star Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan star Aayush Sharma Antim The Final Truth hitting screens. Although the company of Sooryavanshi is certain to take a drastic hit, it will continue to operate but at a much reduced rate.

Highest Akshay Kumars All Time Week 3 Grossers at a Glance:
Sooryavanshi – Rs. 18.68 cr.
Good news – Rs. 15.74 cr.
Mangal Mission – Rs. 15.03 cr.
Full of house 4 – Rs. 13.06 cr.
Air lift – Rs. 11.97 cr.
Kesari – Rs. 11.69 cr.
2.0 – Rs. 9.31 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 8.52 cr.
Rustom – Rs. 7.71 cr.
Toilets – Ek Prem Katha – Rs. 7.20 cr.

