Actress-Head Amrita Raichand Reveals She Was at Taj Hotel During 11/26 Bombings, Recalls Shots Resembling Fireworks | Bollywood





Lead actor Amrita Raichand has revealed that she and her husband Rahul Raichand were trapped inside the Taj Mahal Palace during the 11/26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. In 2008, 12 coordinated attacks lasting up to four days in important locations in Mumbai rocked the country. One of them was the Taj Mahal Palace facing the sea. A number of guests were trapped for hours together in the attack. One of them was Amrita Raichand. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Amrita revealed that she was celebrating her birthday at the luxury hotel when the attacks took place. My birthday is November 26th. That evening, to celebrate, we decided to go to the Taj. My son had just turned 1. I was skeptical of leaving it behind, but when my family insisted, I accepted. Also, a friend was staying at the Taj so we made plans for dinner. Looking back, I would have liked to have listened to my instincts, “she recalls. The actor and his husband arrived at the hotel at 9 p.m. As they settled in, they heard the first round of gunfire. As we were settling in we heard what sounded like fireworks. Unaware of what was going on, I said: The whole town is celebrating my birthday! After 15 minutes we heard the sound again, but this time it sounded like gunshots. What I saw from the window shocked me, the bodies were being deployed. When we called the receptionist she asked us to stay put. And so, we did it. An hour later, a deafening noise shook the building. What followed was chaos. I heard screams, people being dragged and gunshots. We turned off the lights and put our phones on silent. But even the silence was thunderous. Amrita recalled that a few hours had passed and that she was worried for her son when the second explosion occurred. Just then there was a second explosion, the dome was on fire and we were engulfed in smoke. My mind returned to my son at home. We wet the towels and put them near the door. We even tried to smash the window, but to no avail. Night turned to morning, and we were still breathing smoke and losing hope. And then we heard firefighters, we turned on the light and luckily they saw us! she added. + She said it was already morning when they were finally rescued. With the help of the firefighters, it took them an hour to get out of the room. Although she was reunited with her son, Amrita confessed that the trauma of the incident remained. I would have a hard time using the toilet myself. And fireworks? Their sound always terrifies me, she shared. However, the following year they returned to the hotel to celebrate her birthday again and since then it has been a ritual for her to say a prayer for all those who died during the attack and to celebrate those who fought and triumphed over terror. Read also: 13 years of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai: Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others pay tribute Amrita is a renowned chef. However, she starred in a few Bollywood films. One of them was Ready, in which she played Pooja, Asin’s friend. She then starred in Ali Fazal’s Baat Bann Gayi.

