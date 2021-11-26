Hollywood family, fire truck has served community as a team for decades





A piece of true Americana – serving her community for decades. Hollywood, Jackson County. Exactly as you would imagine a small town in the United States. Only a thousand people live there. You can find most of them at the general store having a sandwich. Or browse just down the street. Between the two points of Route 72 – is Hollywood Fire Station Two. Inside are some of the two dozen members of the department, three trucks. And Chef Patrick Allen. “This is my home. I grew up here for 34 years,” Allen said. “There’s no place other than the Hollywood house for me.” Allen was appointed Fire Chief in 2012. Since then he has had a staunch partner by his side. A 1984 fire truck. “He’s served his city for 37 years and he’s a workaholic,” Allen said. The department purchased the brand new NAFECO truck for $ 90,000 in 1984. Since then it has driven approximately 50,000 miles. It’s still going strong. “Keep it serviced, I mean we’re proud of that old truck,” Allen said. “These new trucks will probably be standing when the new ones drop,” Allen said. The truck is truly a piece of Americana. It has features that are so old fashioned that they are no longer seen in fire trucks these days. Things like open cabin seats. These, for example, were banned years ago for safety reasons. It’s features like this – things you don’t see anymore – that make this truck truly special to the Allen family. “It’s your 1984 paint job,” Allen said. The paint wasn’t the only thing on the truck in 1984. The tradition started too. Allen’s father was the Hollywood fire chief at the time. He’s the one who bought the truck. “When I was little I would go on calls with him, sure, I would sit in the vehicle, but I would look at him, it just hit me,” Allen said. “It’s in the blood, it’s in the blood.” Allen’s father spent 25 years as a chef. Finally – with a few others in between – passing the baton to his son. Keep the family tradition alive. “It’s stuck with me ever since, man, it’s stuck with me ever since,” Allen said. Learn from his father’s lessons – taught in the very truck he now uses – to keep Hollywood safe. “It’s our pride and our joy here, man,” Allen said. “I mean, sure, we’ll have to get rid of it someday, but hopefully not in the near future,” Allen said. Fun fact: NAFECO – where the truck was purchased – is still in business in Decatur. TThe salesman who sold the truck to the department is still working there – 37 years later. For all old WAAY 31 Alabama Originals, click HERE.

If you have an idea for an Alabama original, send an email to [email protected]aaytv.com.

