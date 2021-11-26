Bollywood Roundup: Gulshan Grover, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and more …

Gulshan Grover: Playing negative characters is like therapy for me

Bombay– Gulshan Grover’s foray into the OTT space has been a hot topic. The iconic “Bad Man” of Hindi cinema was recently seen on SonyLIV’s “Your Honor 2” as Gurjot Pannu, a charismatic tycoon with his share of secrets.

Over the years, the actor has made a name for himself by playing negative characters, and he believes playing such roles acts as therapy for him.

The actor says, “Playing negative characters doesn’t affect me, they actually purify me. It’s like therapy or drug rehab. In many spiritual remedies it is said when you are sad, shout it out. You should remove it from your system. Likewise, for me, playing negative roles has been like therapy. It cleanses me completely (sic).

He adds: “After the shoot, I am more calm and relaxed. Many actors claim that when playing negative roles, they wear it even after filming. I do not understand this; it’s the opposite for me.

Sharing his experience of playing Gurjot Pannu, he said: “My main motive is to make things awkward and unpleasant for other characters. Across industry to industry my connection and branding as a villain has remained strong and “Your Honor 2” on SonyLIV seems like the right show to enter the OTT industry as a “bad guy”.

Besides “Your Honor 2”, the actor was also recently seen in the Disney + Hotstar demonetization drama “Cash” starring Amol Parashar, Smiriti Kalra and Kavin Dave, where he again played the antagonist, who is in the spotlight. pursuit of his Rs 5 crore which are caught in the chaos of demonetization.

Abhishek explains how it feels to be compared to Big B

Bombay– Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shares how he feels when people compare him to his father Amitabh Bachchan on the sung reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”. He also asks candidate Rajshree Bag to sing a piece “Bahon Mein Chale Aao” featuring his mother Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek said after watching the performance of Rajshree, who is often compared to Lata Mangeshkar on the show, that she reminds him of being compared to her father.

“Rajshree, whenever I have the chance to watch the show, I have seen people compare you to Lata Didi. It actually reminded me of how people compare me to my dad and ask me how I feel about it.

According to him, Amitabh Bachchan is a big player in the industry and that’s what he tells anyone who makes these comparisons. “My answer is that there is no greater actor in this film industry than Amitabh Bachchan and if I am compared to him, I am sure I must have done something right.”

“Likewise, your voice has another type of magic like Lata ji and that is why people compare your voice with it. I think you should always take that as a compliment, ”he concluded.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs Saturdays and Sundays on Zee TV.

Anushka reacts to PC roasting Nick Jonas: how good are you at it

Bombay– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had the best reaction when Indian actress Priyanka Chopra toasted her American pop singer Nick Jonas and her brothers Joe and Kevin.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and praised Priyanka. Anushka re-shared a post from her “Dil Dhadakne Do” co-actor and applauded it.

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress wrote: “How good you are in this @priyankachopra !! (hearts emoji).”

In the short clip, Priyanka is heard saying, “Hey everyone. I am honored and so thrilled and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I never remember. I am from India, a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So it is clear that the Jonah brothers did not get there.

She then joked about the age gap between her and Nick.

Priyanka said, “Nick and I have a 10 year age gap. Yes. There are a lot of references to ’90s pop culture that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is good because we are learning from each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.

Speaking of Anushka, she has two films in the works. The actress will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s “Kaneda” and in a biopic by cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen in the film ‘Zero’ in 2018. She produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year.

Priyanka Chopra to her husband Nick Jonas: I love you

Bombay– Amid rumors of having problems in their married life, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a romantic post stating that they feel “grateful” to have each other and to have ended all of them. gossip.

Priyanka and Nick shared a beloved Thanksgiving photo. She wraps her arms around Nick in the photo and looks lovingly at her husband. It looks like she leaned in for a kiss.

“So much to be thankful for. Family of friends. Love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Nick shared the same photo and wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone Grateful for you @priyankachopra.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka was featured in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Priyanka and Nick were married in double ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. (IANS)