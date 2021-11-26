Why did Hollywood stop making stoner comedies?





In recent years, the lack of cult classic stoner comedies likeSuper badandThe hangoverhave become rarities. The absence of these types of comedies is surprising and disappointing for many moviegoers, especially since 10 years ago this genre was a force. Hangover IIgrossed $ 581 million in worldwide ticket sales, on a budget of just $ 80 million. Unfortunately, the writing has been on the wall for stoner comedies for quite some time now. Here are a few reasons Hollywood left out stoner comedies. RELATED:Blue Dream or Sour Diesel? The best varieties for watching movies Superhero movies have replaced them Since the beginning of the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) withIron Manin 2008, it was no secret that superhero movies would be the next big blockbuster genre. With a budget of just $ 141 million,Iron Manraised over $ 585 millionat the World level. The public appetite for new stories and characters on the big screen doesn’t seem to be waning anytime soon, either. In 2021 alone, the MCU released three different films. To make matters worse for comedy fans, many films incorporate enough humor to fill the void for most casual moviegoers. Writers have not adapted to politically charged times Another reason stoner comedies aren’t as popular as they once were is because times are so different from the heyday of genres. Films of the past two decades have the advantage of being created in a quieter social climate. Simply put, writing comedies has become more difficult and writers have not been able to adjust writing styles to suit the times while still making audiences laugh like before. This has led to a greater emphasis on other genres like action, horror, and romance. While these genres are booming, stoner comedy fans are wondering how long they’ll have to wait for the next cult classic. RELATED:Can we have real stoner women on TV and in movies? It’s harder for writers to pitch ideas to big studios As the big studios have focused and invested in other genres, it’s harder for writers trying to create them to get the traction they need to get their movies into production. This relegates them to streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix. While it’s great that there is an alternative, the problem with just streaming is that most people will likely scroll through these movies, which continues the narrative that people are no longer interested in funny movies. . This continues to make fans wonder how long it will be before the big studios refocus their attention on stoner comedies that have introduced moviegoers to beloved figures like Seth Rogan and Jonah Hill. As the audience’s appetite for stoner comedies continues to grow, the best thing moviegoers can do is reminisce about the classics available to stream. Given the crop of talented actors in Hollywood who would excel in stoner comedy roles, fans should continue to be hopeful that the major movie studios will eventually put resources back into this genre.

