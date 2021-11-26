The only Black Friday video you need





But first, a brief history. Like many people, I worked in retail for a number of years, mostly working as a clerk at Specialty Video in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago, this is how I paid the rent, etc. things as a freelance writer. Looking back, this is still one of the best jobs I had until my mid-twenties, thanks in large part to my co-workers, who stay some of the smartest, the most talented people I have had the pleasure of knowing. As with every retail position, we also had customers. And while most were generally quite impressive and indulgent, there were most certainly exceptions, which is probably what spurred the most precise line in Kevin Smith’s cult film “Clerks”: “This work would be awesome s ‘there wasn’t the … the customers. “ Which brings me to one of the most, uh, memorable interactions I’ve had during my time at Specialty, when, in the middle of the day, a semi-regular customer was standing in the center of the store, in my line of sight, and pissed on the carpet for a long time, leading to this exchange: What are you doing? ” What ? Nothing. It was just my water bottle! She overturned! You don’t even carry a water bottle! I just watched you pee! * Savagely atoning gesture for the false plants that decorated the storefront * “I didn’t! The tree sank!” IT’S A FAKE TREE! Either way, the most important point here is that retail can be a total drag and you need to approach employees working in stores and stores with kindness all year round, but especially on this Black Friday. and during the holiday season. Now, with that shipped, here’s a video of comedian Scott Seiss popping up the kind of lines most employees can only dream of delivering on time. (For those who are already familiar with this clip, Seiss posted a few more jokes yesterday, which you can and shouldlook here.) Happy Holidays to all.

