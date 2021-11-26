India: “Ten percent” Bollywood version, “obvious” for its director

(AFP) – The adaptation of “Ten percent”, a French successful comedy series, to the colorful world of Indian cinema has been “a kind of obviousness”, declares AFP Shaad Ali, director of the Indian version for Netflix: “Bollywood breathes comedy”.

“We live similar stories” Bollywood, he continues, in a video interview from Bombay.

The adaptation, titled “Call my agent: Bollywood”, is literally based on the original series awarded this week with an Emmy Award, of which twenty spin-offs were signed around the world.

“The sense of humor is Indian,” says the director.

The series is centered on four agents of stars, whose contracts must be kept at all costs within their agency, turned upside down by the sudden death of his old boss.

“The way in which agents live their ups and downs, their emotions (…)” immediately appealed to him, adds the director, famous in India for “Saathiya”, multi-awarded feature in 2002.

These agents, the main roles, are embodied by two rising stars: Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra alongside two big names in Indian cinema, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

From then on, Shaad Ali had a good time observing the Bollywood plant through his “little humorous lorgnette”, he says, “comedy is breathed everywhere, all around us”.

– Shooting “in full pandemic” –

He saw “no risk” mocking the environment, he argues, “I am making fun of him, but I am also part of it”.

“All the stars have played the game,” he adds, “without forcing or manufacturing, it was just natural”.

The cast of Bollywood superstars including Ali Fazal, Richa Fadda, embodying themselves in a fictional role, was a “thankless” process of custom writing while negotiating their contracts.

But “the great daily challenge” was above all to turn and protect the teams, for forty days, “in the midst of a pandemic” in 2020, he said.

Aahana Kumra was filming a sit-com when she was asked to play Amal, Andrea’s (Camille Cottin) alter ego in the French version.

– “Another facet of glamor” –

The actress remembers being snapped up by “Ten Percent” until the end of last season.

“I absolutely adored all the characters”, says AFP the sparkling brunette, “I really liked that she humanizes the other side of glamor”.

Aahana says she has also become aware of the ingratitude of stars towards agents, tending to forget that they also have a life.

“As actors, we are so …”, she cannot find the word, Shaad Ali blows it to her: “imbued”. She nods, uses the expression, laughing, and adds “but that’s the nature of the job!”

Her roles on the screen have “always been very corseted”, she explains, up to the character of Amal, a lesbian impresario, all on fire, “a little on the fringes”.

“Call my agent: Bollywood” is “very avant-garde” for India, she says, “although in a way we are progressing on the stories of same-sex couples (…) it is very important to start out of the woods “.

After seeing her kissing women in the series, her friends kindly heckled her.

– “Best compliment” –

The actress reports her best friend’s comment: “Maybe now you know if you are straight or gay …?” And Aahana to affirm: “It’s just a role”.

She confides to preserve the memory of “the best compliment” received after a kiss changed with an actress on the set: “You kiss very well (…) It’s the first time that I kiss a woman, it’s very sweet “.

However, resumes Aahana Kumra, “I understand that for Indian audiences it may not be so normal.”

The actress ensures that she does not fear possible controversies.

“All that really matters to me is what my parents think of my performance,” she said, “they” are very progressive (…) they were delighted “.

The adaptation was charmed by critics in France, described in particular as “disaster” by the weekly Tlrama and little “credible” or “disappointing” in the Indian press.

Shaad Ali claims to never read “any criticism” but has heard that “the reactions are mixed, some love it, others hate it”. “I don’t like half hearted reactions,” he says, “so it’s scary.”