Hot Guys, Hollywood Celebrities Walking Their Dogs: Pictures





Cute guys with even cuter dogs! Let’s be honest, it’s hard to know where to look when you have hot guys like Jake gyllenhaal and Ryan reynolds hanging out with such adorable puppies. Of course, these guys don’t mind being overshadowed by their pooches. Chris evans admitted that his dog, Dodger, whom he adopted in 2017, is the real star of his family. He often shares selfies of himself cuddling the Métis boxer, whose name he has tattooed on his chest. This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out, the Captain America star wrote via Instagram in April 2018 alongside a clip of him first meeting Dodger a year ago. I knew right away he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs !! Justin theroux certainly agrees with this sentiment. The Leftovers Instagram Alums is basically a tribute to his very good dog, Kuma, who he brought home in June 2018. I know you can’t read Kuma, but thanks for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, letting the things to unfold, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up, the Spirit of adventure the actress wrote via Instagram to mark the third anniversary of her gotcha day in June 2018. Reminding me to be playful. For showing patience. Ryan gosling, meanwhile, has long sang the praises of her late husband, George, who died in 2016 at the age of 17 but who will never be forgotten. The La La Land The actor was often pictured with his late four-legged friend, who joined him on set for almost every one of his films until his death. Yet Gosling often wondered if the mixed-breed terrier was really a dog due to his human whims. There was something about George that I think he felt like being a dog was below him, he joked during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a year after the death of her beloved pet. He wouldn’t do tricks. If you wanted him to sit down, you had to somehow convince him that it was in his best interest. Like, look, was going to be in this car for about three hours, so if you want to sit down you might be more comfortable that way. So he might consider it. Keep scrolling to see more gorgeous pics of these Hollywood hotties with their dogs:

