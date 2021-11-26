Madonna lashes out at Instagram for deleting photos | Entertainment

Entertainment
Madonna denounced Instagram for removing photos from her page because part of her nipple was visible.
In a Publish on her verified account Thursday, the 63-year-old superstar said she decided to repost the images after the social networking site removed them for breaking adult nudity rules.
The photos, which show the singer in various poses wearing fishnet stockings in a bedroom, have been reposted with emojis covering her nipples.
A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told CNN in a statement that photos that break its rules are deleted “whenever we find them, no matter who posts them.”
Madonna said in a message to her 17 million followers: “I’m reposting photos that Instagram has deleted without warning or notification.
“The reason they gave my management not looking after my account was that a small part of my nipple was exposed.
“It’s always amazing to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown, except for a nipple.
“As if that was the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that feeds the baby!”
She also compared the different rules that might be in place for men and women. “Can’t a man’s nipple (sic) be experienced as erotic?” She wrote in the post, which received over 780,000 likes.
Many people praised the speaker for the post, sending applauding emojis and supporting comments in response, while others disagreed with the sentiment of the post.
She added, “Thankful for having managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship …… sexism …… ageism and misogyny.”
A spokesperson for Meta told CNN in a statement, “We remove content that breaks our rules whenever we find it, regardless of who posts it.
“While we understand that not everyone will always agree with where we draw the line, our rules are designed to help keep everyone safe on our apps, while leaving so much space. to express themselves as possible. “
According to his rules available to the public, the social media company restricts “posting of nudity or sexual activity because some people … may be sensitive to this type of content.”
However, he says his rule enforcement has become more “nuanced” in recent years to allow posts depicting nipples where a woman is breastfeeding, showing a mastectomy scar, or engaging in an act of protest.
