5 times Bollywood surprised us and gave us some really brilliant and breathtaking films | Newsondot





When you think of Bollywood, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Trashy remixes? OTT Rohit Shetty action sequences? Actresses dancing in chiffon sarees and heroes repeating a different take on the same dialogue over and over again. Law? As stereotypical as we may be towards Bollywood for releasing countless movies with the same plot but with a different cast, we can’t deny the few times he has managed to hit the mark with films that have surprised us. Here are 5 movies that came out of Bollywood and surprised us to be as brilliant as them: 1. Jhankar Beats

Communication nandy pritish A rather underrated gem out of Bollywood, this movie starring Rahul Bose, Juhi Chawala, Sanjay Suri and Riya Sen was a breath of fresh air even then. He takes us through the personal struggles of three friends and band mates who juggle love, life and music. 2. Delhi Belly

Aamir Khan Productions A film that has imposed itself and crossed all the barriers that Bollywood had put to create authentic and real content. This movie starring Irfan Khan was one of the rawest and most entertaining films ever, with dark comedy and grainy punchlines. This movie not only spawned a lot of memes, it also spawned a new genre in Bollywood. 3. Kaalakaandi

Cinestan Film Company This film came as a shock to audiences, not only with the story that followed the character of Saif Ali Khans as someone who sets out after realizing he has a terminal illness, but also because that it showed how life is nuanced and was garnished with just the right of humor and wit. 4. Andhadun

Viacom 18 One of Ayushmann Khurrannas’ masterpieces, this film kept audiences going until the very last moment and was imbued with a dark, gritty humor unlike any other Bollywood film. With actors like Radhika Apte, Tabu and Ayushmann, this film will not disappoint you. 5. Karwaan

RSVP Movies A light-hearted and emotional film starring Mithila Palkar, Irrfan Khan and Dulqer Salman, Karwaan has managed to unearth emotional layers of relationships. It wasn’t a conventional boy and girl movie, but it did manage to make an impact that stuck around long after you watched it.

