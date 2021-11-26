Hollywood crews near strike could be a sign of things to come | Business

ANOUSHA SAKOUI Los Angeles Times (TNS)



The day before Los Angeles Art Department coordinator Crystal Hopkins voted against her union’s new contract, she resigned as president of Local 871.

Hopkins said she was resigning from the job she won in 2018 in part because of concerns over the new deal negotiated by the International Alliance of Theater Workers.

“I couldn’t carry publicly, or in good conscience, an agreement that in my opinion did not reflect the will of the members,” Hopkins said in an interview.

The resignation was a blow to union leaders who have long relied on the heads of its various locals representing costume designers, stagehands, props, makeup artists and other film set workers to rally to the contracts they they negotiate.

Although the contract was narrowly ratified, a slight majority of members of IATSE’s west coast locals rejected the proposed deal, reflecting deep discord within the ranks.

The tight vote portends a new era of union activism within the 128-year-old union and could pose an obvious challenge for the leadership of IATSE president Matthew Loeb, union members and labor experts said .

Loeb, who was first elected in 2008, was appointed by shop stewards for another four-year term in July after running unopposed. But Loeb could face opposition in the future from younger, more militant members who have grown impatient with deteriorating working conditions and IATSE’s long tradition of avoiding scale-outs. national. In October, IATSE members overwhelmingly supported a strike authorization vote for the first time in its history.

People also read …

“I would be shocked if there weren’t a wave of activist-driven leadership changes in most locals,” said Jason Brotman, associate editor and co-chair of the local’s young workers group. 700, the Motion Picture Editors. Guild. “Members who started their careers following the Great Recession have very little tolerance for the thinking of the status quo. The AI ​​is going to be a much more militant union going forward.”

As a sign of change, five of the 13 West Coast locals within IATSE, which represent around 40,000 workers in the film industry, rejected the proposed contract. By comparison, 12 West Coast locals endorsed the previous contract.

“I think it’s pretty shocking,” said Steve Ross, professor of history at the University of Southern California, who specializes in Hollywood unions. “Base employees feel they have not been listened to. “

An IATSE spokesperson declined to comment.

For his part, Loeb praised the contract, even calling it “Hollywood’s end.”

“From start to finish, from preparation to ratification, it has been a democratic process to win the best contracts,” Loeb said in a recent statement. “The vigorous debate, high turnout and close elections indicate that we have an unprecedented opportunity to build a movement to educate members on our collective bargaining process and foster greater participation in our union over the long term. “

Loeb cited a number of significant gains in the new contract, which covers 60,000 workers in the film and television industry across the country.

The contract provides for 54 hours of guaranteed rest after five-day weeks and 3% pay increases in line with other unions. Producers also agreed to increase pay for the lowest-paid trades and cover a $ 370 million deficit in IATSE’s health and pension plans, which faced higher costs during the pandemic.

“Everyone got a little something out of this contract,” said Hollywood makeup artist Geneva Nash-Morgan, who has been a union member for 33 years. “This is one of the best contracts I have ever seen.”

But, after a month of negotiations, many union members expected more. They argued the deal did not do enough to improve working conditions and reduce long hours on sets, a long-standing complaint. Teams could still work 14 hours a day, for example.

As IATSE leaders began negotiations with producers in May, workers’ moods changed this summer and fall as talks dragged on.

“The conversation had changed and I’m not sure if she was given the space and deference she really deserved,” Hopkins said. “It was just all like an instant culture change.”

The fatal October 21 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” in New Mexico has further heightened concerns about unsafe working conditions.

“Everyone who was on the fence said, ‘You know what? Enough is enough,’ said Brotman, who voted against the contract. “There is now grassroots connection and communication between members of the industry and there is literally no way to stop it.”

Local 80, which represents handles like Patrick Blake who hauls heavy equipment, had the largest non-vote margin among West Coast locals, with 70% of 2,616 votes rejecting the contract.

Blake wanted a guaranteed 12 hour turnaround time between shoots like the actors did. The contract provides for a minimum turnaround time of 10 hours.

“It’s just enough that we can all keep going without ruffling too many feathers along the way,” said Blake, a 26-year industry veteran. “We’re going to be at another dead end in a little while because it’s just a pacifier.”