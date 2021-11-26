Entertainment
New this week: Kaepernick, Sheeran and Star Trek spin-off | Entertainment
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Army of Thieves, coming to Netflix today, is set in a world where there are zombies but it is (asterisk) not (asterisk) a zombie movie. This Zack Snyders Army of the Dead prequel invites viewers to join a new European heist. Safecracker Dieter (played by Matthias Schweighfer, who also directed) is just a small bank teller who is recruited by Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel to perform a series of robberies across the continent.
If you missed Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cheerful musical In the Heights in theaters earlier this summer (most people did) or during its limited time on HBO Max, don’t worry because the adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu returned to the streaming service on Thursday. PAs Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review at the time that what shines is the inventive and cheerful musical numbers like 96,000, in that pool, in which everyone imagines how they would spend the lottery winnings. Or Carnaval del Barrio, in which Daniela invites her friends to celebrate in the middle of a blackout. Star Anthony Ramos, Noveck wrote, carries out his leadership duties with warmth, humor and charm.
New documentary tells the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, the man who captured the horrors of the Vietnam War with a single black-and-white photo of a 9-year-old girl in 1972. Ut n was only 21 when he took the picture of Napalm Girl and after the fall of Saigon was transferred to the Los Angeles office of The Associated Press, where he would take several thousand photographs covering everything from riots to celebrity trials before his retirement in 2017 (after 51 years). Ut gets the chance to tell her own story in From Hell to Hollywood, available on VOD starting October 26.
AP Writer Lindsey Bahr
Ed Sheeran always equates to something interesting. The singer-songwriter’s fourth full-length album titled = (and pronounced Equals) is due today, and it has a lot to cover, including his marriage, fatherhood and loss. I see it as my coming of age record, he said in a statement. The 14-track album includes the hits Bad Habits and Shivers. In a kind gesture, Sheeran recently took to Instagram to ask his fans to buy or stream Elton Johns’ new album and help Rocket Man move it to the top of the charts. Who doesn’t want to be knocked down by Elton? He asked.
The War on Drugs is back today after four years with the 10 tracks I Dont Live Here Anymore. The title song is a shimmering, 80s-influenced big deal: Is life dying in slow motion / or getting stronger every day? sings the band’s leader and guitarist, Adam Granduciel, but there’s also versatility: the first single, Living Proof, finds the band vulnerable and restrained. The album is described as an unusual rock album about one of our most common yet intimidating resilience processes in the face of despair.
The weather is getting colder and the holidays are fast approaching. It can only mean one thing: Pentatonix with a new Christmas album. It’s the only kind of true this time. Evergreen, the Grammy-winning a cappella group’s sixth holiday album, released today, is scheduled for winter, but the two songs revealed so far aren’t specifically Christmas: Jule Stynes Its Been a Long, Long Time and Stevie Wonders I Just Called To Say I love you. Maybe they are running out of traditional songs, but they will definitely add their vocal magic to anything besides Christmas.
AP Entertainment writer Mark Kennedy
It’s a wild ride for the young alien outcasts who slide a spaceship in the Paramount + animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, which debuted Thursday with an hour-long episode on the streaming service. Novice adventurers have a rough start with the ship they requisitioned and their impromptu journey, but an introduction to Starfleet and its ideals is in their future. There’s adult supervision in the form of a holographic Kathryn Janeway (voiced by who else? Kate Mulgrew), who tells the motley group: I’ve seen my share of finicky crews and I can tell you this: you have potential. The cast includes Brett Gray, Ella Purnell and Rylee Alazraqui.
Colin Kaepernick, along with television and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, are the co-creators of Netflix’s Black and White Colin, a six-part, half-hour series inspired by black activist and former quarterback of the National Teenage Football League. Jaden Michael plays Kaepernick, adopted by white parents from a white community. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman co-star, with Kaepernick as current narrator. In a statement, he said he hoped to inspire young people facing racism and other burdens to overcome them and see that they too could say, I worked through them, and I was able to be successful. and come out the other side, keeping my dignity and my identity intact. The series begins today.
How about classic thrills with a modern vibe for Halloween? BYUtv offers a contemporary take of The Canterville Ghost, Oscar Wildes’ short humorous tale. The four-part series stars Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso) as Sir Simon of Canterville or, more specifically, as the ghost of Sir Simons, who has long rocked his old English domain. However, there’s an annoying new intruder: an American tech billionaire who bought the place. James Lance (Ted Lasso) plays the tech baron, with Carolyn Catz (Doc Martin) as his wife. The series debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on the channel and on BYUtvs’ free streaming service.
AP television writer Lynn Elber
