Selena Gomez Launches New Online Mental Health Platform Wondermind | Entertainment

Selena Gomez is trying to destigmatize mental health issues with her new online platform Wondermind.
Singer 999 – who has spoken openly about her bipolar disorder – started the business – working with her mother Mandy Teefey and founder of lifestyle brand The Newsette, Daniella Pierson to help people cope with their thoughts and fostering a supportive community.
The website says: No matter how depressed or confused you feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to sort everything out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.
It was created based on their struggles and to fill a void due to the lack of inclusive, fun and easy spaces to discuss mental health issues.
The website continues: We’ve each had our own mental health challenges, and we realized there wasn’t an inclusive, fun, and easy place for people to come together to explore, chat, and browse their stories. feelings. So we created it.
In addition to the site, they will also be producing a podcast that will seek to interview celebrities about their mental health experiences.
In August, the 29-year-old shared with fellow pop superstar Miley Cyrus her journey to discovering she was bipolar.
Speaking to Miley, 27, she said: I had been in treatment on several occasions for anxiety and depression, and other issues I struggled with.
Host Selena + Chef continued: Recently I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America McLean Hospital and discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar.
Additionally, hitmaker Lose You to Love Me praised the unscripted culinary HBO Max as an opportunity to do something that might make people smile despite the middle of the downward spiral for it.
Selena said: I really thought [the show] would be something light because I was getting, definitely, down. Of course, more important things are happening, but it was an opportunity to do something that might make people smile.
It is not easy for anyone to go through what we are going through. This is not normal and it affects people, especially those with mental health issues, and people who could never have thought of the things they are thinking about now. And it’s really confusing.
The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress spoke about her support system – which includes friends like Taylor Swift and a mental health professional – to keep the spirit positive
She said: I have good friends and see a therapist and keep a positive spirit. I have learned so much about myself. I learned more about my country than I ever learned in school or anything. So I was very grateful for that too.
