The surprising actor who almost played Megan Donner in CSI: Miami





Sela Ward has an impressive list of roles under her belt, from a tough reporter in “Gone Girl” to a president in an alien invasion in “Independence Day: Resurgence”. But she could also have added “CSI: Miami” to that list. Ward was first offered the role of Megan Donner in “CSI: Miami,” but according to an interview with the New York Post, She turned it down because the timing of taking the helm of a TV series conflicted with raising her young children at the time. Despite the role being turned down, it didn’t completely shut the door on Ward to be part of the “CSI” franchise. In 2010, after the departure of Melina Kanakaredes, Ward joined the cast of “CSI: New York” in the seventh season (via Reuters). She played Detective Jo Danville. Ward stayed on “CSI: NY” until his ninth and final season, which may not seem like long. But it’s a tenure that went far better than the original role of “CSI: Miami” that was offered to him. After just ten episodes, Kim Delaney left “CSI: Miami” as her character Megan Donner was struck off the show due to a lack of on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast. We’ll never know if Ward would have outlasted Delaney, just as we’ll never know what Don Johnson’s version of Horatio would have looked like. However, it’s fun to imagine that “CSI: Miami” could have turned out to be very different from what we got.

