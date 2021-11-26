Blue road northbound 476 closed by accident





NETHER PROVIDENCE – A serious accident closed Interstate 476 northbound between MacDade Boulevard and Baltimore Pike on Friday due to a serious vehicle and tractor-trailer accident. A Honda sedan was under the back of a semi-trailer in the roadside recovery lane at around 10:30 a.m. A number of fire companies and EMS units responded to the scene, including South Media and Garden City. The teams cut the roof of the car which was visible under the semi-trailer. Reports indicate that there were two occupants with at least one taken to the trauma unit at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Rescue teams worked for more than thirty minutes to free the victims with a tow truck crane called in to help them. Nether Providence Police issue an alert at 11:20 a.m. stating that the road may be closed for some time. Police were diverting traffic that was stuck behind the accident. The southbound lanes have also been moved back due to the slowdown in passing traffic and for the many emergency units. The road was reopened at 1 p.m. The AP. The Turnpike Commission and Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release Tuesday that the Thanksgiving vacation is the busiest travel vacation of the year with 3.15 million motorists traveling during the six-day period ending Sunday. According to PennDOT data, during the 2020 holiday period starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and ending January 2, 2021, there were 1,000 impaired driving accidents, resulting in 26 fatalities. By working together, we can all do our part to prevent accidents and fatalities on Pennsylvania’s roads, said PennDOT Acting Assistant Executive Secretary Melissa Batula. We want everyone to arrive safely this holiday season, so please designate a sober driver and always wear your seat belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2021/11/26/serious-accident-closes-the-northbound-blue-route The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos