The life of murdered LI actor Adrienne Shelly, the legacy revisited in new HBO documentary

DOCUMENTARY “Adrienne” WHEN | O Wednesday at 8 p.m. on HBO

Adrienne Shelly was a famous actor who starred in two great independent Hal Hartley films, “The Unbelievable Truth” (1989) and “Trust” (1990), then launched a parallel career as a successful screenwriter and director. His hit film, “Waitress” (2007) was later turned into the hit Broadway musical of the same name.

These are the basic facts. Here are others: Born Adrienne Levine, and raised in Jericho, she married Andy Ostroy, a marketing manager, with whom she had a daughter, Sophie. On November 1, 2006, Ostroy dropped off Shelly at his studio in Greenwich Village. He arrived a few hours later to find her dead, an apparent suicide.

This life and death is explored in “Adrienne” which was produced by Ostroy, which appears on camera. In this heartbreaking and deeply moving film, Ostroy interviewed his family and friends to celebrate Shelly’s life, but he also reexamined her death. She was murdered by Diego Pilco, an undocumented immigrant and construction worker, who staged the crime to pass it off as suicide. In a climactic scene in “Adrienne”, Ostroy interviews Pilco at the upstate prison where he is serving a 25-year sentence.

I spoke with Ostroy recently. A modified version of our conversation:

When and why did you decide to make this film?

I had been working on a book for a few years on the same story, life, death and aftermath of Adrienne and one night I took Adrienne’s mother Elaine [Langbaum], to see “Waitress” and there were a few women from out of town sitting behind us, and before the curtain went up they had a chat with Elaine and she finally shared that Adrienne had something to do with it. with that musical, and one of the women said, “Oh, that’s great, is she here tonight? »At that moment, I looked at the audience [and] asked, how many of them know who Adrienne is, or what happened to her? That was the trigger moment when I thought the best way to pay tribute to him and pay tribute to him was through a movie.

Fifteen years later, has Adrienne been forgotten?

Well, in a way the answer is yes, and that was a big part of the motivation for making this movie. One of her legacies over the years was that of a murder victim, and it wasn’t the last impression of her that I wanted the world to have.

Long Island seems to have been particularly important in Adrienne’s life, especially with the Hartley films. [Hartley is a Lindenhurst native, with both of his Shelly films set on Long Island.] Was it?

She knew there was a world beyond Long Island and it’s no small feat on the island – but she was always creative and knew early on that this wouldn’t happen on Long Island. After her third year at Boston University, she was able to move to New York and she said “this is where I want to go”. [But] I think I had her in my life when she had matured and was a comfortable adult, and I fell in love with Adrienne Levine, that Jewish girl from Long Island. This is who I fell in love with. I saw Long Island. I haven’t seen Hollywood.

Let’s talk about the case. The press at the time indicated that without you, his death – initially considered a suicide – would not have led to the murder charge. The film confirms all of this.

To this day I’ll never know exactly what happened [except] I tried to shift the story of the suicide. I had no chance of accepting that my wife, who I lived with and knew how happy she was, would commit suicide. [Nevertheless,], in the end it was good old fashioned policing [but] that’s also part of why I made this movie, and I hope if just one person is watching and something can happen to someone in their family, they can be like, “Hey, wait, that guy. [Ostroy] went on the [TV] news and I just spoke of a storm … ‘

Why did you feel compelled to do the prison interview with Pilco?

The objective was twofold to know what had really happened that day because he had lied during his confession, and lied during the conviction. I just felt unsettled. I needed to find the truth. [And] second, I wanted him to see a mother, a wife, I wanted him to see a daughter. I wanted him to see a human being and somehow it would haunt him for the rest of his life.

You say your love for Adrienne has been “frozen in time” and an ongoing process of trying to figure out what happened, a process that includes making this film. Will there ever be a time when you can move on?

For me, there is no closure. I don’t understand the closures. I think people are trained to kind of need a system where there is an end. But when someone very close to you dies and maybe dies in a horrible way, how can you forget about them? How do you ever do it, especially when there is a child involved? It doesn’t mean that you can’t be happy and get on with your life. I’ve been doing this for 15 years.