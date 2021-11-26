Caitrona Balfe exudes Hollywood glamor for the night with famous friend



















Caitriona balfe impressed her fans on social media this week when she stepped out for a night out with a famous friend – and she took Hollywood glamor to a new level in the process. MORE: Sam Heughan gives candid comments about his career – and fans are moved The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Claire Fraser in a historical drama the foreigner, posted a number of photos to her Instagram enjoying a night out at De Beers Jewelers flagship store in London with TV star Eleanor Tomlinson. Loading the player … WATCH: Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan shine in Outlander Series 6 trailer The TV star wrote: “Thank you so much @debeersofficial for the magical night in your gorgeous new store. Such beautiful pieces to covet !!!! #adiamondforever #debeers #paidpartnership.” Fans were blown away by the actress’ glamorous look. One person said, “You are amazingly beautiful”, while a second wrote: “Beautiful piece and you are beautiful too! A third follower saw Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson make an appearance alongside Caitriona and couldn’t help but suggest the couple collaborate on a project: “I love you and Eleanor, you have to find a project. to work together. “ MORE: 48 Best Black Friday Deals & Promo Codes: Nordstrom, Sephora & More MORE: Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe Shares Rare Glimpse Of Home Life With New Baby Caitriona Balfe enjoyed a night out with Eleanor Tomlinson Meanwhile, Caitriona is gearing up for the sixth season of Outlander, and the drama will be returning to screens much sooner than fans anticipated. The TV star wrote on Instagram earlier this week: “It’s official… Season 6 – arrives March 6,” she wrote alongside a new promotional photo from the cast. “So excited for you to see this season.” Season six will consist of just eight episodes, rather than the typical 13 due to the “challenges of filming in these unprecedented times”. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly this summer, “We are delighted to enter the editing room to work on bringing fans closer to reuniting with family at Fraser’s Ridge. “Shooting in 2021 presented an unprecedented set of challenges that led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as quickly as possible.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

