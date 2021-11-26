The Atlantic Daily: to shop or not to shop?

Happy black friday. Glad you found us in the middle of all these marketing emails. Speaking of which, you have even more reasons than usual to ignore them this year.

Ah, Black Friday, the Super Bowl of marketing, when a million little voices in your inbox scream in staccato: Hurry! Wow! See! Now!

Given the current supply chain grunts, should you rethink jumping on this irresistible deal? I caught up with our internal consumerism scholar, Amanda Mull, who writes our Material World column, to discuss the annual avalanche of sales and her recent argument that the richest Americans should stop buying so many things that they do not need.

The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce: Should people participate in Black Friday this year, given the state of supply chains?

Amanda Mull: It depends on the individual. For some people, this is the best opportunity to get great prices on things they already need or want. If this stuff is currently cheaper than it normally would be, far from me or anyone else telling them not to do it.

If you’re a person who has pretty much what they need and you jump into Black Friday offer emails with the desire to just be dazzled or spend an hour shopping, you Maybe you can curb that urge a bit right now.

Caroline: You recently encouraged Americans to completely relax their purchases. Can you explain why?

Amandine: My point is basically that if you’re shopping for entertainment right now, it’s a great time to take a step back and decide what you can live without. It is important to note that my argument is targeted at the wealthiest Americans. These people may not have spent their wages during the pandemic because they would not have taken vacations or restaurant meals before. So you have a population that has a lot of money to sit on, and they just spend in whatever direction they have available.

You see that a lot of resources are being mobilized to entertain this very wealthy group of consumers. And then you see a lot of people who don’t have that much money, who have a hard time getting the things they need in the stores, or who have a job. [such as truck driving or package delivery] who are under tremendous stress because of the shortages.

Caroline: This year, some retailers have extended Black Friday sales or launched them earlier. What do you think of this strategy?

Amandine: Black Friday has long ceased to be just a day; it is now more of an atmosphere.

Retailers always hope that you shop early and shop often so that their systems are less stressed and they can recoup the most of your vacation dollars. By now, they have realized that, not only is this more important logistically [level], but just explaining it that way is something buyers will likely be receptive to, as they understand that there are a lot of sold-out products. This ambient awareness on the part of consumers gives retailers the opportunity to catch up with them on things that continue to worry businesses.

Caroline: What are you planning to do this Black Friday? Are you going to monitor the sales?

Amandine: I’m lucky to have friends who are there for Thanksgiving. I am a huge football fan, and my college football team plays two days after Thanksgiving. So I have a few activities to do this weekend.

But Black Friday is coming to my phone. I’m sure I’ll open my email and look at something and go, Oh, I wasn’t expecting that. Maybe I should take a look.

This stuff is tailor-made to handle us as efficiently as possible. A lot of money is invested in making sure I open at least a few of these emails. No matter what kind of self-control or understanding of the forces at play you have, this is a very difficult thing to resist as they were constantly in demand for shopping.

Read. Looking to settle in with a compelling story this weekend? Read Jill Lepore on the elephant at the center of the most important animal rights case of the 21st century. Or Jacob Stern on the boxer who returns to the ring after accidentally killing an opponent.

To concern. If you’re looking for a heartwarming movie to stream or rent while on vacation, here are 25 options.

Gucci House, in the cinema, explores the dark side of wealth. Tic, Tic Boom, in select theaters and streaming on Netflix, is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s best work since Hamilton. And Guy Fieris Diners, drive-in and dives, a mainstay of Basic Cable that also broadcasts on Hulu, speaks to a nostalgic America.

Listen. In this week’s episode of How to build a happy life, Arthur C. Brooks helps readers understand what really brings them joy.

Prepare for Native American Heritage Day. Before tomorrow’s vacation, read our cover story on Why National Parks Should Be Returned to Tribes.